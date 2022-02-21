GIRLS HOCKEY
Peabody 6, Medford 1: Defenseman Penny Spack notched her first career hat trick to pace the Tanners (14-3-1) to victory in their last league win of the year. Junior Hannah Gromko handed out three assists, Ella Chase had two helpers and Catie Kampersal, Ava Buckley and Jenna DiNapoli also scored. Freshman Alyse Mutti collected her seventh win of the year in net.
Masconomet 3, Shawsheen 2: McKenna Dockery’s game-winner with only 52 seconds to play off a faceoff win by captain Alex Medeiros gave the Chieftains (6-11) something to celebrate on Senior Night. Captains Sage Smith and Medeiros played very well. Kaeley Forde netted her first varsity goal, Maddie Kenny potted on and assists went to Charlie Roberto, Elizabeth Shoemaker, Bella Flinn and Allie LaCava. Madie Dupuis shone in net with 31 stops.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Matignon 1: Senior captain Lauren Diranian potted a pair of goals while adding an assist to propel the Crusaders (7-8-2) to victory. Penny Levine had the other goal, Lily Pregent had two assists, and goalie Ella Tucker earned the decision in net.
Methuen/Tewksbury 4, Beverly 1: Halle Greenleaf got the Panthers (9-7-2) on the board with an assist from captain Jamie DuPont, but the always tough Red Rangers emerged victorious.
Newburyport 3, Marblehead 1: Ashley Piersol tied it up early in the second period assisted by Hannah Tsouvalas but the Clippers got the game’s last two to emerge victorious in a game played in memory of former Lady Header Rachel McKay and mental health awareness. Goalie Lily Francoeur played well in net as did captain Hadley Wales up front.
BOYS HOCKEY
Danvers 5, Saugus 2: The Falcons (9-6-3) secured a winning record in the regular season for the first time in three seasons as senior captain and defenseman Connor Horn had two goals, including the game-winner, plus an assist. Fellow captain Aidan Lanphere and senior Jimmy Thibodeau also scored, as did sophomore blue liner Brady Plaza, with Trevor McNeill and Jake Ryan picking up assists as well. Brayden Holt earned the win in net by stopping 15 shots.
Masconomet 2, Andover 2: Down by two goals just a minute into the contest, the Chieftains (14-3-2) rallied to earn an overtime point thanks to goals from Ben Cohen and, in the third period, Joe Young. Nick Santangelo came up with 28 big saves in net for Masco, which received assists from Mike Bevilacqua, Nick McMillan, A.J. Sacco and Henry Sorenson.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Rockport 2 (OT): Senior defenseman Zack Walles’ sixth goal of the season, coming on the power play, was the game-winner in OT as the Generals (10-8 overall, 5-0 Cape Ann League Baker division) clinched at least a share of the league title for the first time since 2006. Luke Graham got the win in net with 15 saves, including two huge ones in the extra session. Freshman Mate Tardi and sophomore Charlie Collins (in the third period to tie it up) also lit the lamp for H-W, with Elijah Greenberg, Aidan Donovan, Seamus Heney and captain Rafi Santomenna all picking up assists in the Senior Night triumph.
Gloucester 9, Swampscott 0: The Big Blue (3-15-1) had no answer on the road against a powerful Gloucester team.
Norwell 4, Marblehead 2: In the opening round of the Newburyport Bank Tournament on Sunday, the Headers (8-8-2) were doubled up by the No. 1 rated Division 4 team in the state. Griffin Winter made 25 saves; Chris Locke and Aidan Jalbert had the goals; and assists went to Hogan Sedky, Connor Jalbert, Aidan Ryan and Aidan Jalbert.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 67, Malden Catholic 59: Christa Coffey hit three of her team’s seven 3-pointers and hit 7-of-8 free throws en route to scoring 26 points and 12 rebounds as the Generals won their eight game in a row, taking down previously once-beaten MC in the first round of the Spartan Classic. Jane Maguire added 14 points for the winners (8 of those in the fourth quarter) and Lily Cassidy finished with nine points as Hamilton-Wenham improved to 15-4.
Salem Academy 41, St. Joseph Prep 33: Kianny Mirabal-Nunez and Cindy Shehu led the way for the Navigators to prevail. Grace Thomas, Jayden Zimmerman and Emilie Nieves also had strong outings for the winners.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Malden Catholic 79, Beverly 54: The Panthers’ school record 19-game winning streak came to an abrupt halt Saturday in the opening round of the St. Mary’s Spartans Classic in Lynn, falling behind the powerful Lancers in the first quarter and never catching up.
Masconomet 55, Gloucester 49: Competing in the first round of the Larry McIntire Board 130 Classic, the Chieftains (10-7) scored just 15 points in the first half and found themselves down by 12. But behind 21 second half points from Matt Richardson, Masco rallied back for the win. Richardson finished with 25 points while Brennen Johnston had 12 and hit a big three down the stretch to help preserve the comeback. Masco will face Marblehead in the tournament championship game on Monday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Suffolk 58, Endicott 51: Low offensive output in the first and third quarters doomed the Gulls, now 15-10. Katelyn Konareski gave Endicott a nice lift off the bench with a team-best 14 points and Emily St. Thomas scored nine including six from the charity stripe.
Gordon 65, Salve Regina 53: Madison Wynbeek had 23 points and 16 rebounds and Gordon (11-13) put the game away with a dominant 31-9 fourth quarter. Sisters Ami and Isbaella Rivera had a dozen points each in the win and Serianna Anderson had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 90, Suffolk 71: The Gulls (13-10) put the hammer down behind Cameron Ray’s seven 3-pointers and 27 total points. Endicott made 13 treys as a team and Billy Arsenault dropped in 24 points with three assists.
Gordon 93, Salve Regina 70: Garrett Sattazahn remained hot behind the arc with seven more triples for 25 total points as the Scots improved to 11-12. Parker Omslear added 17 points, Michael Makiej scored 16 and Bryce Smith posted 10 with 10 rebounds.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 7, Salve Regina 2: Samantha Fantasia had a goal and two assists and seven players hit the back of the net for the No. 9 ranked Gulls (17-4-1). Kaylee Liberty and Payton Hansen each had a goal and an assist for the Gulls, who led 3-0 after one and connected twice on the power play. Beverly native Madison Jalbert made 11 stops in a period of action for Salve.
Elmira 8, Salem State 0: The No. 3 ranked team in the country dispatched the Vikings (6-20) from the NEHC playoffs in the second round with a 52-9 edge in shots on goal. Hannah Aveni stopped all 14 shots she saw in the third in relief of Kaia Hollingsworth (30 saves).
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Plymouth State 4, Salem State 1: Keegan O’Donoghue’s unassisted goal with under 5:00 to play broke the shutout as Salem State fell to 9-12 on the road against the MASCAC leading Panthers. Aaron Mercer kept the Vikings in it with 40 saves.
Endicott 2, Salve Regina 1: Andrew Kurapov’s game-winner marked 12 straight games in which he’s recorded a point for the victorious Gulls (now 18-6-1). Conor O’Brien turned aside 25 shots in the win while Ryan Gaulin also scored.