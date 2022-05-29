BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Prep 13, Hingham 8: Jake Vana erupted for five goals and three assists while faceoff ace Chris Esposito won 21-of-23 draws and contributed two assists as the top ranked Eagles (16-1) beat the state’s No. 3 team on the road. Jimmy Ayers (2 goals) helped St. John’s race out to a 7-1 lead after one quarter. Goalie Teddy Cullinane stopped 10 shots while teammates Tommy Sarni and Rowan Mondello both scored a goal and added one assist. Lucas Verrier, Matt Morrow, Charlie Wilmot and Harlan Graber were the other goal scorers for St. John’s Prep.
BASEBALL
Marblehead 12, Salem 9 (8 innings): In the Hillie Classic consolation, the Magicians (13-7) roared back with 10 unanswered runs to win in extra innings. Marblehead scored five times in the seventh to tie the game, escaped a bases loaded jam in the bottom half when third baseman Riley Schmitt executed a 5-2-5 double play and then went ahead on Liam McIlroy’s double in the top of the eighth.
McIlroy earned the win in relief and had three hits with two RBI while Craig Michalowski scored four runs, Schuyler Schmitt drove home three and James Doody (2-for-4) and Andy Titus (triple) drove in two runs each. Salem (1-17) got outstanding offensive efforts from Robert Palacios (3-for-4, 2 runs, RBI), Jack Doyle (3-for-5, two RBI), Corey Grimes (two hits) and Jordon Pimental (3-for-4, 2 RBI)
Swampscott 8, Lynn Classical 1: Cam O’Brien went the distance scattering four hits with four strikeout and the Big Blue won the consolation at the Mullins Tournament to finish the regular season 13-7. Matt Schroeder had a season-best five RBI with a single and a double while Will Roddy and John Cuttle had two hits and an RBI a piece.
Gloucester 11, Ipswich 1: The Fishermen (14-6) took it to the Tigers (6-14) on Saturday morning.
St. John’s Prep 6, Central Catholic 4: Nick Solitro’s 2-run single capped a four run sixth inning as the Eagles (13-7) came from behind to end the regular season with their fifth straight win. Kyle Webster’s RBI single in that frame tied the score and senior Connor Remley threw 2 2/3 hitless innings to close out the victory. Payton Palladino had two hits for St. John’s while Tucker Larson and Victor Harrington each had a hit and scored.
SOFTBALL
Swampscott 7, St. Mary’s Lynn 6: The Big Blue roared back with seven late runs to topple St. Mary’s and win the Holland Tournament title game in exciting fashion.