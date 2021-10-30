TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Beverly at Gloucester (1); St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep (1); Pingree at New Hampton (3:30).

Boys soccer — Beverly at Newburyport (10 a.m.); Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (10 a.m.); St. John's Prep at Central Catholic (noon); Gloucester at Danvers (3); Pingree at Holderness (3:30).

Girls soccer — Swampscott at Danvers (5:30).

Field hockey — Swampscott at Triton (10 a.m.); North Reading at Danvers (12:30). 

Cross country — Essex Tech at Commonwealth Athletic Conference Meet, Greater Lowell (9 a.m.); Northeastern Conference Meet at Stage Fort Park, Gloucester (10 a.m.); Cape Ann League Championships at Wrentham Development Center (11 a.m.). 

Volleyball — Danvers at Dennis-Yarmouth (12:30).

COLLEGE

Football — University of New England at Endicott (noon).

Women's hockey — Endicott at Southern Maine (1).

Men’s soccer — Westfield State at Salem State (noon); Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals: Western New England at Gordon (7).

Women’s soccer — Salem State at Westfield State (5); Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals: Suffolk at Gordon (4); Curry at Endicott (5).

Field hockey — Salve Regina at Gordon (noon); Salem State at Eastern Connecticut State (noon); Roger Williams at Endicott (1).

Cross country — Commonwealth Coast Conference championships at West Springfield.

Volleyball — Endicott at Western New England (noon); Roger Williams at Gordon (2).

TOMORROW 

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Hamilton-Wenham vs. Rockport at St. John's Prep (noon).

Girls soccer — Hamilton-Wenham vs. Amesbury at Gordon College, Wenham (12:30).

Field hockey — Hamilton-Wenham vs. Rockport at Gordon College, Wenham (2:30).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you