TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 4 quarterfinals: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Amesbury at Whittier Tech (3).
COLLEGE
Women's hockey — NCAA Division 3 tournament quarterfinal: Endicott at Middlebury (3).
Men's lacrosse — Salem State at Regis (1); Babson at Endicott (3).
Women's lacrosse — Springfield at Endicott (noon).
Men's volleyball — Endicott at Northern Vermont-Johnson.
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament,
Girls basketball — State tournament,
COLLEGE
Baseball — Endicott vs. Vassar at Auburndale, Fla. (DH, 3).
Softball — Endicott vs. Southern Maine (4:15) and Wisconsin-Stout (6:30) at Leesburg, Fla.
Men's volleyball — Endicott at Sage (noon).
Men's tennis — Endicott at Goucher (1).
Women's tennis — Endicott at Goucher (1).