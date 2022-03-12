TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 4 quarterfinals: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Amesbury at Whittier Tech (3).

COLLEGE

Women's hockey — NCAA Division 3 tournament quarterfinal: Endicott at Middlebury (3).

Men's lacrosse — Salem State at Regis (1); Babson at Endicott (3).

Women's lacrosse — Springfield at Endicott (noon). 

Men's volleyball — Endicott at Northern Vermont-Johnson. 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — State tournament, 

Girls basketball — State tournament, 

COLLEGE

Baseball — Endicott vs. Vassar at Auburndale, Fla. (DH, 3).

Softball — Endicott vs. Southern Maine (4:15) and Wisconsin-Stout (6:30) at Leesburg, Fla.

Men's volleyball — Endicott at Sage (noon).

Men's tennis — Endicott at Goucher (1).

Women's tennis — Endicott at Goucher (1).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you