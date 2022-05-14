SATURDAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (10 a.m.); Georgetown at Ipswich (10 a.m.); Salem Academy at Lynn Tech (10 a.m.); Beverly vs. Central Catholic (noon); Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (noon).
Softball — Marblehead at Essex Tech (10 a.m.); Lynn Tech at Salem Academy (10 a.m.); Pingree at St. Mark's (1:30).
Boys lacrosse — Hamilton-Wenham at Danvers (10 a.m.); Beverly at Methuen (10 a.m.); Pingree at Tilton (1); Ipswich at Grafton (6:30).
Girls lacrosse — Methuen at Beverly (10 a.m.); Peabody at Winthrop (11 a.m.); Essex Tech at Hamilton-Wenham (11 a.m.); Pingree at Governor's Academy (11:30 a.m.).
Boys tennis — Pingree at Berwick (noon).
Girls tennis — Pingree at Berwick (10 a.m.).
Track — Pingree at EIL Championships, Marianapolis Prep (11 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Baseball — MASCAC playoffs: Salem State vs. Bridgewater State/Mass Maritime loser (11 a.m.); CCC championship game: Western New England at Endicott (noon, if necessary game to follow).
Softball — Division 3 NCAA tournament at Salisbury, Md: Endicott vs. Salisbury (noon); Endicott/Salisbury loser vs. Framingham State/Penn St.-Brooks winner (4:30).
Baseball — Division 3 NCAA tournament, second round: Endicott at MIT (noon).
SUNDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep (1).
COLLEGE
Softball — Division 3 NCAA tournament at Salisbury, Md: Championship game: Teams TBD, (noon, if necessary game follows at appx. 2:30).
Baseball — MASCAC championship, if necessary: TBD