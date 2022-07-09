TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Final Four at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Beverly vs. Danvers National (10 a.m.); Gloucester vs. Amesbury (noon).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Salem vs. Saugus at East Lynn (3); Peabody West vs. Peabody (MacArthur Park, Peabody, 6).
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody at Marblehead Seasiders (5); Swampscott Sox at Rowley (6).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Swampscott vs. Salem/Salem Loser (Field TBD, noon); Lynnfield vs. Peabody West/Peabody loser (Field TBD, 3); Peabody/Peabody West winner vs. Salem/Saugus winner (Field TBD, 6).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Newburyport at Middleton/Peabody (St. John's Prep, 5:30).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Upper Valley (5).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Storm at Marblehead (1); Peabody Champions at Beverly Recs (5); Kingston at Swampscott Sox (7).