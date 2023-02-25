SATURDAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State Vocational championship: Essex Tech vs. Diman at Walter Brown Arena, Boston University (5).
Boys basketball — Eastern Independent League final: Pingree at Beaver Country Day (3).
Girls basketball — Eastern Independent League final: Pingree at Beaver Country Day (1).
Indoor track — MIAA Meet of Champions (All-State Meet) at Reggie Lewis Center (10:30 a.m.).
Wrestling — All-State Tournament at Reading (9:30 a.m.).
Swimming — Pingree at EIL/ISL Championships.
Gymnastics — North Sectional at Algonquin Regional (9 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Salve Regina at Endicott (3); MASCAC quarterfinal: Salem State at Fitchburg State (5).
Women's hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Western New England at Endicott (7).
SUNDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Fencing — St. John's Prep at State Tournament, Boston Fencing Club (9 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Women's basketball — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Endicott at Roger Williams (noon).