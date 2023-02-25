SATURDAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — State Vocational championship: Essex Tech vs. Diman at Walter Brown Arena, Boston University (5).

Boys basketball — Eastern Independent League final: Pingree at Beaver Country Day (3).

Girls basketball — Eastern Independent League final: Pingree at Beaver Country Day (1).

Indoor track — MIAA Meet of Champions (All-State Meet) at Reggie Lewis Center (10:30 a.m.).

Wrestling — All-State Tournament at Reading (9:30 a.m.).

Swimming — Pingree at EIL/ISL Championships. 

Gymnastics — North Sectional at Algonquin Regional (9 a.m.).

COLLEGE

Men's hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Salve Regina at Endicott (3); MASCAC quarterfinal: Salem State at Fitchburg State (5). 

Women's hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Western New England at Endicott (7).

SUNDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Fencing — St. John's Prep at State Tournament, Boston Fencing Club (9 a.m.).

COLLEGE

Women's basketball — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Endicott at Roger Williams (noon).

