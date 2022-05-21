SATURDAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Marblehead at Beverly (10 a.m.); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (10 a.m.); Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (10 a.m.); Masconomet at St. Mary's Lynn (6); Eastern Independent League playoffs at Pingree (3).
Softball — Pingree at Eastern Independent League tournament (TBA).
Boys lacrosse — Burlington at Masconomet (10 a.m.).
Girls lacrosse — St. Mary's Lynn at Essex Tech (11 a.m.); Peabody at Methuen (11:15 a.m.); West Springfield at Masconomet (11:30 a.m.); Pingree at Eastern Independent League tournament at Winsor (TBA).
Boys tennis — Swampscott at Masconomet (9 a.m.); Pingree at NEPSAC Championships (TBA).
Girls tennis — Masconomet at Swampscott (9 a.m.); Pingree at NEPSAC Championships (4).
Track — Commonwealth Athletic Conference Meet at Essex Tech (10 a.m.); Pingree at NEPSTA Division 3 Championships at Gordon College, Wenham (11 a.m.); Northeastern Conference Meet at Peabody (6).
COLLEGE
Baseball — NCAA Division 3 regional at SUNY Cortland: Endicott vs. SUNY Cortland (noon).
SUNDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Manchester Essex at Bishop Fenwick (11 a.m.); Boston English at Swampscott (noon).
Softball — Masconomet at Beverly (4).
Track — Bishop Fenwick at Catholic Central League championships, Bishop Feehan (10 a.m.)
COLLEGE
Baseball — NCAA Division 3 regional at SUNY Cortland: Endicott vs. TBD