TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Hamilton-Wenham at Lowell Catholic (11 a.m.); Salem at Swampscott (11 a.m); Salem Academy at South Boston (11 a.m.); Gloucester at Masconomet (3:30); Saugus at Danvers (4).
Boys lacrosse — Hamilton-Wenham at Gloucester (10 a.m.); Masconomet at Wayland (11 a.m.); Pingree at Brewster (3:30).
Girls lacrosse — Needham at Masconomet (11 a.m.); New Hampton at Pingree (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Danvers (5:30).
Track — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (1:30).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Fitchburg State at Salem State (DH, noon); Gordon at Western New England (DH, noon); Endicott at Roger Williams (DH, noon).
Volleyball — NECC championship: Nichols at Endicott (3).
Softball — Gordon at Salve Regina (DH, noon); University of New England at Endicott (DH, noon).
Men's lacrosse — Salem State at Castleton (1); Roger Williams at Endicott (3).
Women's lacrosse — Roger Williams at Endicott (noon); Westfield State at Salem State (1); Gordon at New England College (4).
Men's tennis — Gordon at Endicott (noon); Salem State at Rhode Island College (1).
Track and field — Endicott at Gordon Invitational (10 a.m.).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Sailing — St. John's Prep at Sharon.
COLLEGE
Softball — Curry at Endicott (DH, noon).