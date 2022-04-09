TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball — Hamilton-Wenham at Lowell Catholic (11 a.m.); Salem at Swampscott (11 a.m); Salem Academy at South Boston (11 a.m.);  Gloucester at Masconomet (3:30); Saugus at Danvers (4).

Boys lacrosse — Hamilton-Wenham at Gloucester (10 a.m.); Masconomet at Wayland (11 a.m.); Pingree at Brewster (3:30).

Girls lacrosse — Needham at Masconomet (11 a.m.); New Hampton at Pingree (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Danvers (5:30).

Track — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey (1:30).

COLLEGE

Baseball — Fitchburg State at Salem State (DH, noon); Gordon at Western New England (DH, noon); Endicott at Roger Williams (DH, noon).

Volleyball — NECC championship: Nichols at Endicott (3).

Softball — Gordon at Salve Regina (DH, noon); University of New England at Endicott (DH, noon).

Men's lacrosse — Salem State at Castleton (1); Roger Williams at Endicott (3).

Women's lacrosse — Roger Williams at Endicott (noon); Westfield State at Salem State (1); Gordon at New England College (4).

Men's tennis — Gordon at Endicott (noon); Salem State at Rhode Island College (1). 

Track and field — Endicott at Gordon Invitational (10 a.m.).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Sailing — St. John's Prep at Sharon.

COLLEGE

Softball — Curry at Endicott (DH, noon).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you