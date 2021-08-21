TODAY'S SPORTS

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

North Shore Baseball League — Championship, Game 5: Kingston Night Owls at North Shore Phillies at Fraser Field, Lynn (8).

Intertown Twilight League — Championship series, Game 4: Hamilton Generals at Manchester Mariners (4).

 

TOMORROW

SUMMER BASEBALL

North Shore Baseball League — Championship, Game 6 (if necessary): North Shore Phillies at Kingston Night Owls (8).

Intertown Twilight League — Championship series, Game 5 (if necessary): Manchester Mariners at Hamilton Generals (4).

