TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Malden Catholic at Danvers (noon); Bishop Fenwick at Matignon (noon).
Softball — Boston Collegiate at Salem Academy (DH, 10 a.m.); Rivers at Pingree (3:30); Bishop Fenwick at Triton (7).
Boys lacrosse — Pingree at New Hampton (5).
Girls lacrosse — Essex Tech at St. Mary's Lynn (11 a.m.).
Boys tennis — Cushing at Pingree (2:30).
Girls tennis — Pingree at Brooks (1:30).
Track — Northeastern Conference Freshman-Sophomore Meet at Peabody (9 a.m.); Bishop Fenwick at Catholic Central League Freshman-Sophomore Meet at Austin Prep (10 a.m.); Pingree at Phillips Exeter (3).
Volleyball — Chelmsford at St. John's Prep (11 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Roger Williams at Gordon (DH, noon); Salem State at MCLA (DH, 1).
Softball — Commonwealth Coast Conference championship series: Western New England at Endicott (DH, noon).
Men's lacrosse — Commonwealth Coast Conference championship: Endicott at Western New England (1).
Women's lacrosse — Commonwealth Coast Conference championship: Endicott at Roger Williams (noon).
Men's tennis — Little East championship: Salem State at UMass Boston (noon).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys lacrosse — La Salle Academy at St. John's Prep (noon).