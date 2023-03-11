SATURDAY, MARCH 11

HIGH SCHOOL

Indoor Track — New Balance Indoor Nationals at The Track, Boston (8:30 a.m.).

COLLEGE

Baseball — Gordon vs. Clark at Davenport, Fla. (12:30).

Men's lacrosse — Endicott at Cabrini (3).

Women's lacrosse — Salem State at Plymouth State (noon).

Men's volleyball — Northern Vermont Johnson at Endicott (1).

Men's tennis — Endicott at New York University (6:30).

Women's tennis — Endicott at New York University (6:30).

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 1 semifinals: St. John's Prep vs. Pope Francis at Tsongas Center, Lowell (3:30).

Indoor Track — New Balance Indoor Nationals at The Track, Boston (8 a.m.).

COLLEGE

Baseball — Endicott at Pomona-Pitzer (4); Salem State vs. Mt. Aloysius at Myrtle Beach, S.C. (DH, 6).

Softball — Endicott vs. Franklin & Marshall (11:30 a.m.) and Babson (2) at Winter Haven, Fla.; Salem State vs. FDU-Florham (1) and SUNY-Poly (5) at North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Men's volleyball — Sage at Endicott (1).

