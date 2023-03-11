SATURDAY, MARCH 11
HIGH SCHOOL
Indoor Track — New Balance Indoor Nationals at The Track, Boston (8:30 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Gordon vs. Clark at Davenport, Fla. (12:30).
Men's lacrosse — Endicott at Cabrini (3).
Women's lacrosse — Salem State at Plymouth State (noon).
Men's volleyball — Northern Vermont Johnson at Endicott (1).
Men's tennis — Endicott at New York University (6:30).
Women's tennis — Endicott at New York University (6:30).
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 1 semifinals: St. John's Prep vs. Pope Francis at Tsongas Center, Lowell (3:30).
Indoor Track — New Balance Indoor Nationals at The Track, Boston (8 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Endicott at Pomona-Pitzer (4); Salem State vs. Mt. Aloysius at Myrtle Beach, S.C. (DH, 6).
Softball — Endicott vs. Franklin & Marshall (11:30 a.m.) and Babson (2) at Winter Haven, Fla.; Salem State vs. FDU-Florham (1) and SUNY-Poly (5) at North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Men's volleyball — Sage at Endicott (1).