HIGH SCHOOL

Boys lacrosse — Bridgton Academy at Pingree (noon).

COLLEGE

Baseball — Husson at Endicott (DH, noon); Salve Regina at Gordon (DH, noon); Babson at Salem State (DH, noon).

Softball — Rivier at Gordon (DH, noon).

Men's lacrosse — Eastern Connecticut State at Salem State (noon); Gordon at Roger Williams (7:30).

Women's lacrosse — Endicott at Framingham State (noon); Salem State at Southern Maine (4).

Men's tennis — Endicott at Nichols (11 a.m.); Wentworth at Gordon (11 a.m.).

Track and field — Gordon at Wesleyan (Conn.) Spring Classic (10 a.m.).

Men's volleyball — SUNY Potsdam at Endicott (1).

TOMORROW

COLLEGE

Baseball — MIT at Endicott (1).

Softball — UMaine Farmington at Endicott (DH, 11 a.m.). 

Women's lacrosse — Bowdoin at Endicott (2).

Men's tennis — Springfield at Endicott (noon).

Women's tennis — Springfield at Endicott (noon).

Men's volleyball — SUNY Poly at Endicott (1).

