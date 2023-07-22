SATURDAY, JULY 22
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Section 4 Williamsport tournament — At Deyermond Field, Andover: Swampscott vs. Danvers American (11 a.m.); Reading vs. Andover (time TBD).
SUMMER FOOTBALL
Northeast 7-on-7 — East Regional Tournament at Bishop Fenwick (10 a.m.).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Mahan Field, Natick: Beverly/Salem vs. Walpole (4:30).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Phillies at Marblehead Seasiders (5); Peabody Champions at Rowley (5).
*********************************************
SUNDAY, JULY 23
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Section 4 Williamsport tournament — At Deyermond Field, Andover: Championship game, teams TBD (time TBA).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Mahan Field, Natick: Beverly/Salem vs. TBD (TBA).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — NECBL All-Star game at Fraser Field, Lynn (4:35).
North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at Marblehead Seasiders (5); Northeast Tide at Swampscott Sox (5); North Reading at Peabody Champions (7:30).
Intertown Twilight League — Ipswich at Rockport (DH, 4); Hamilton Generals at Beverly Giants (5).