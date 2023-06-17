TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Newport (6:35).
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Vermont (6:35).
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys lacrosse — Division 1 state championship: St. John's Prep vs. BC High at Burlington (5).
Girls lacrosse — Division 4 state championship: Ipswich vs. Dover-Sherborn at Babson College, Wellesley (2).
Rugby — Division 1 state championship: St. John's Prep vs. Belmont at Curry College, Milton (10 a.m.).
Girls tennis — State championships at duPont Tennis Courts, MIT: Division 4: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Manchester Essex (9 a.m.); Division 2: Masconomet vs. Westborough (2).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Newport at North Shore Navigators (5:05).
North Shore Baseball League — North Reading at Swampscott Sox (5); Peabody Champions at Marblehead Seasiders (5); Beverly Recs at North Shore Phillies (5:30).
Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton Generals at Beverly Giants (5).