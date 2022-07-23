SATURDAY'S SPORTS

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

Section 4 Williamsport tournament — Section 4 championship game at Wyoma, Lynn: Gloucester vs. Reading (2:30).

FOOTBALL

Northeast 7-v-7 — East Regional Tournament at Bishop Fenwick (10 a.m.).

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Fino Field, Milford: Beverly/Salem vs. Fall River (4:30).

SUNDAY

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Fino Field, Milford: Beverly/Salem vs. TBD (TBD).

North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Marblehead (5); Beverly Recs at North Shore Phillies (5:30).

Intertown Twilight League — Ipswich Chiefs at Rockport Townies (4); Hamilton Generals at Beverly Giants (5:45).

