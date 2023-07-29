TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Juniors) — Marblehead/Swampscott at state tournament, Middleboro (TBA).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Newport Gulls at North Shore Navigators (7:05).
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Northeast (1); Manchester at Swampscott Sox (5).
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Juniors) — Marblehead/Swampscott at state tournament, Middleboro (TBA).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Adams at North Shore Navigators (5:05).
Intertown Twilight League — Rockport at Beverly Giants (DH, 4).