TODAY'S SPORTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Juniors) — Marblehead/Swampscott at state tournament, Middleboro (TBA).

New England Collegiate Baseball League — Newport Gulls at North Shore Navigators (7:05).

North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Northeast (1); Manchester at Swampscott Sox (5).

TOMORROW

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Juniors) — Marblehead/Swampscott at state tournament, Middleboro (TBA).

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Adams at North Shore Navigators (5:05).

Intertown Twilight League — Rockport at Beverly Giants (DH, 4).

