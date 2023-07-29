Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.