TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Pool play at Stage Fort Park, Gloucester: Danvers National vs. Middleton (9 a.m.); Danvers American vs. Amesbury (11 a.m.).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Martha's Vineyard at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
*
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Mystic (4).
Intertown Twilight League — Rockport at Beverly Giants (DH, 4).
*
MONDAY
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Newport (6:35).