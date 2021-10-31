The Pingree football team continues to impress.
Taking on New Hampton School on Saturday, the Highlanders (now 5-0) got another strong game from quarterback Hudson Weidman (9-for-15, 176 yards and 3 TDs), erasing a second quarter deficit to pull away down the stretch for a 38-20 triumph.
Weidman threw touchdown strikes of 50, 15 and 30 yards, respectively, with Chris Colby snagging the two lengthier ones on his way to a six-catch, 157-yard afternoon. Jaylon Richardson had the other receiving score while Francisco Morales led the ground game with 71 rushing yards and a 4-yard TD plunge. Jack Feeks added an 82-yard kickoff return score in the win.