Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light rain late. High around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.