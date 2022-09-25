SOUTH HAMILTON — It didn't take long for the Pingree football team to make a statement in Saturday's season opener.
On a beautiful fall day on the turf behind campus, the Highlanders scored on each of their first three offensive possessions, taking a four-score lead into halftime against Portsmouth Abbey and never looking back.
Standout quarterback Hudson Weidman didn't miss a beat in his first live action of the year, throwing for five touchdowns in what wound up being a 35-0 rout. Three of those touchdown passes went to classmate Chris Colby, who made life easy for his junior signal caller.
"Coach (Mike) Flynn and I work together on the film; I send him stuff, he sends me stuff, and we just felt great coming in to today," said Weidman, who finished 13-for-19 for 215 yards and no interceptions.
"We knew what we were going to do, we knew what was going to be there and it worked. And then obviously we have a bunch of really good players. So when you have playmakers, just get them the ball and plays are made. One of the touchdowns I threw the ball two yards to my right, (Colby) caught it and ran."
That particular TD connection with Colby came in the third quarter when Pingree had already seized control of the game. Weidman dumped it off to the shifty junior, who turned on the afterburners and streaked 49 yards to paydirt to make it 35-0.
Prior to that, Weidman had linked up with Mekhi Taylor for a 12-yard score, Colby for 19 and 54-yard scores, and Jaylon Richardson for a 23-yard score. That latter came on 4th-and-short from the Ravens' 23-yard line late in the first half, as Richardson made an athletic grab on a post pattern to the corner of the end zone to give Pingree a 29-0 lead at the break.
Weidman shined in the pocket all afternoon, something Flynn hopes to see a lot more of as the season rolls on.
"Last year he made a lot of stuff happen by just being an athlete," Flynn said of Weidman. "But I think as he progresses, now you'll see how well he can do from the pocket. The one that he threw on the run was a designed rollout, but four of his touchdowns were really all from the pocket. So I think that's where we're making the change with our style of offense."
Colby finished with a game-high 130 receiving yards on just four catches while starring on D as well. The Highlanders' defensive unit as a whole was tremendous, limiting Portsmouth to just eight yards of offense and zero first downs in the opening half.
In preserving the shutout, Pingree got a key stop inside their own 10-yard line early in the fourth quarter, halting the Ravens on four consecutive plays to force a turnover on downs.
"The line played well, Chris Colby looked great, and I thought Francisco Morales looked great," said Flynn. "Morales is a junior this year, but it's his first time as a full-time linebacker and I'm not sure he ever played linebacker at all.
"Jaylon Richardson at corner ... they tried to go deep on him a couple of times because he's a smaller guy, but he uses his body so well and positions well to force them at least to the sidelines."
If there's one thing Pingree needs to work on moving forward, it would be cleaning up the penalties, as they were whistled for a number of false starts.
Pingree now turns its attention to next week's opponent, league power Proctor.
"We talked about a lot of mistakes that were made today and we know that can't happen against Proctor because they're a great team," said Weidman.
"We have a tough schedule this year, the hardest in program history for sure, so we knew coming into the season that we're going to have to be pretty close to perfect to be perfect. It's going to be a good game next week for sure."
Pingree 35, Portsmouth Abbey 0
at Pingree School
Pingree (1-0);14;15;6;0;35
Portsmouth Abbey (0-1);0;0;0;0;0
Scoring summary
P- Taylor Mekhi 12 pass from Hudson Weidman (Jonah Richardson rush)
P- Chris Colby 19 pass from Weidman (rush failed)
P- Colby 54 pass from Weidman (Fransisco Morales rush)
P- Jaylon Richardson 23 pass from Weidman (Colby kick)
P- Colby 49 pass from Weidman (kick failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Pingree — Matt Theriault 6-60, Aman Patel 4-37, Bodie Cannata 4-12, Hudson Weidman 2-9, Jonah Richardson 2-7, Fransisco Morales 3-6, Trevor Payne 1-2; Portsmouth Abbey — Mo Bajinka 7-63, Fletcher Reilly 5-37, Liam Daly 7-28, Charlie Townsend 1-(-5), Holden Flynn 2-(-14).
PASSING: Pingree — Weidman 13-19-215-5-0; Portsmouth Abbey — Townsend 2-4-10-0-0; Flynn 3-7-(-11)-0-0.
RECEIVING: Pingree — Colby 4-130, Jaylon Richardson 3-36, Mekhi Taylor 3-33, Jayden DelTorchio 2-21, Cannata 1-(-5); Portsmouth Abbey — Rassel Mate-Kole 1-8, Reilly 1-2, Bruce Taylor 1-(-1), Bajinka 2-(-10).