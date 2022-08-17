It's now a best-of-three series.
Peabody's Champions evened the North Shore Baseball League finals at two games each with a 2-1 win over Beverly Tuesday night under the lights at Cooney Field. After a day off Wednesday, the teams will meet in Game 5 Thursday at Twi Field in Danvers (7:30 p.m.) with Game 6 on tap for Friday at Cooney (8 p.m.).
If the teams split the next two meetings, the winner-take-all Game 7 would be Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at Twi.
Scott Weismann's nearly perfect relief appearance Tuesday made sure the Pub drew even in the series. He tossed five shutout innings with no hits and only one baserunner (walk) allowed along with nine strikeouts to quiet the bats of a Recs offense that put up eight runs the night before.
Peabody scored both its runs in the opening inning with table setters Bobby Jellison and James McCarthy getting on base. Jon Cahill and Nolan Hills knocked them in for a 2-0 lead and it stood up.
The Recs also scored their only run in that opening frame with Mike Davis knocking Brandon Bingel home. The next six innings produced no runs, however, and Champions emerged victorious as Davis' single as Beverly's only hit of the game.
Davis pitched well for Beverly, scattering seven hits over the complete game with only one walk and five punchouts. Mike Mabee also hit a hit for Peabody and catcher Chris Mansour went 2-for-3.