Rick Weitzman has enjoyed one amazing journey in the world of basketball.
It started by starring for two years at Brookline High School and excelling at Northeastern University, but then got so much better.
He made the 1967-68 Boston Celtics as a 10th round draft choice and won an NBA championship. He then taught English at Peabody High and coached with great success the boys basketball team for 10 years (a 135-67 record), worked for two years alongside the legendary Johnny Most broadcasting Celtics games on the radio, spent five years analyzing Celtics games for Sports Channel, then served as a scout for the Celtics for 15 years and added on 15 more scouting for Cleveland, Atlanta and Orlando before calling it a career.
The long-time Peabody resident has put his life in hoops in a fascinating, recently self-published memoir titled “On the Road Once Again ... Stories of a Former NBA Player and Scout.”
“I’d been telling friends stories about my life in basketball for years,” Weitzman, happily retired at 75, said. “During the pandemic last year Carol, my wife, said since we were pretty much stuck at home not doing anything, why not sit down and write down these stories, most importantly so the kids will have some memories of your career in the game, like a legacy.
“So like any good husband, I did what she suggested and starting typing away on my computer.”
The idea, Weitzman said, had been floating around in his head for a couple years. The pandemic made it come to fruition.
Once he finished the first draft, he decided he wanted to self-publish. He had the ideal “go-to” in son-in-law Mike Cloherty, who had just written a book himself on the first murder to take place in Malden (Abel Bodied), where he grew up; supposedly the first murder to occur during a bank robbery in the United States.
“Mike did a great job for me,” Weitzman declared. “And my daughter Alyssa did a beautiful job on the artwork for the cover. My other daughter, Jennifer, has helped market the book. Lucky me. Quite the family affair.”
The 211-page paperback edition is a frank and revealing look at how Weitzman earned his place in four Halls of Fame – Brookline High, Northeastern University, Peabody High and the New England Basketball Hall of Fame.
“The one year with the Celtics (1967-68), with Bill Russell as player-coach and beating the Lakers in the finals in L.A., was an incredible experience in itself,” Weitzman, a shooting guard, said. “But to have the opportunity to follow that experience by coaching some great young men (like Ken Kocher, Rich and Peter Tucker, Kevin and Brian Murphy, Ricky and Tony Sims) at Peabody High, then to return to the NBA as a scout covering all those years was more than I ever could have imagined.”
Weitzman has seen much of the world through basketball, especially thanks to his scouting years. That includes all 50 states and Europe.
He spent 15 years scouting for the Celtics, then additional years for Cleveland, Atlanta, Orlando, Charlotte and Washington and for the famed Marty Blake and his scouting service. After the Cleveland stint, he snuck in a few years working for ESPN as an analyst for their international service.
He closed out his career in basketball as an assistant coach for three years for old friend Charlie Titus and the UMass-Boston men’s program.
“Great experiences all, with a few unpleasant bumps in the road along the way that went with the territory,” Weitzman admitted.
“The travel was the toughest part, being away from home and my family. But they were wonderful in understanding what I was dealing with,” he said. “I often kidded that being an NBA scout would have been the best job in the world if I’d have been able to get the games to come to me.”
Rick accumulated clos to 1.5 million miles on Delta and close to one million on U.S. Air.
“I could not have managed the work without the fabulous job Carol did on her own, all the days and weeks I was on the road, raising two fantastic daughters, keeping the house going and continuing her career as a teacher. She was supportive beyond words,” said Weitzman.
He also received unique support from the legendary Red Auerbach, who not only enabled (with Russell) Weitzman to become the first 10th round draft choice to make an NBA team and stay with them the entire season, but also kick-started his career as an NBA scout.
The white-knuckle flights and bizarre travel occurrences notwithstanding, Weitzman became quite adept at the job, knew how to evaluate talent. But for all the travel, he is most proud of his recognizing the talent of a Boston-based college player, Reggie Lewis, from his alma mater.
“I saw the best possible qualities in Reggie,” Weitzman recalls vividly, “as a player and person. I saw every one of his senior year home games. I knew he would be a big-time player in the NBA. Come draft time I made an impassioned speech to the Celtics brain trust, led by Red, that he should be our top pick. Red went with it. Then after we picked Reggie, Red cracked at the press conference, while looking at me, ‘I dunno why we pay our scouts all this money, then go draft a kid playing right down the street.’”
Lewis became a star, as Weitzman had predicted, but his career – and life – was tragically cut short by a fatal heart attack while in his prime.
A bittersweet memory for the man who loved basketball like few have on the North Shore and savored a career in the game envied by many.
Weitzman’s memoir is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.