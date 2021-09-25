SOUTH HAMILTON — A lot of things can change in 678 days, which was how long the Pingree School's football team went between official games.
Virtually nothing about the world is quite the same as it was in November of 2019 when the Highlanders won their last game, a New England prep school postseason bowl. With almost an entirely new lineup Saturday, Pingree proved that their will to win is one thing that hasn't changed.
The Blue-and-Green took down Kingswood Oxford, 40-6, on a sunny afternoon at their turf field. Plenty of new faces played huge roles in the win, with first-time starting quarterback Hudson Weidman throwing for 131 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 111 yards and another score.
"It's been a long time coming," said Weidman. "We weren't able to play last year, but we worked out butts off hoping for a spring season. We didn't get one, but we still worked hard. We've been practicing hard on our grass field, and this team has a lot of grit and guts."
Jayden DelTorchio, another newcomer to Pingree from Gloucester, had a monster game at both tight end and defensive end. He caught three touchdown passes, perfectly out-leaping the defense to high-point Pingree's first TD in those 678 days in the first quarter.
"I threw it to the back of the end zone, got killed, and (DelTorchio) jumped up and got it. I didn't even see it, I just heard everyone screaming," said Weidman, who had a very efficient day completing his first 13 passes and finishing 15-for-18 to seven receivers.
The hosts scored 22 points in the second quarter to take complete command. Weidman got his zone read and QB power plays working on the ground and scored from 10 yards out; then on the next drive, he executed a perfect fake and hit senior Alex Theriault for a 6-yard score.
"I thought Alex was one of our most outstanding players," said Pingree head coach Mike Flynn. "He hadn't practiced at tight end until Tuesday. He jumped right in and had a great game for us."
The Highlander defense also did a great job holding the edge and sniffing out Kingswood's jet sweep runs. Discipline led to a number of tackles-for-loss by Pingree off the edge, with big stops collected by Alex Theriault, DelTorchio, Jaylon Richardson, Mekhi Taylor, Mark Graubart and two from Marblehead native Theo Bachelder.
"We came to play and I'm really happy for our guys," said Flynn. "You never know what you might get early in the season. Kingswood is a really talented team, (so) this is a good win for us."
Leading 28-0 at halftime, Pingree extended the lead when Weidman threw his third TD pass to DelTorchio. Later, running back Matt Theriault (Alex's younger brother) broke free for a 20-yard score.
"I'm super proud of this team," Weidman said. "We never expected to come out here and score 40 points."
Captain Jack Feeks had a pair of grabs for Pingree, which did a nice job mixing shot completions with some deep shots.
The Wyverns, who came up from Connecticut, got on the board when Chase Fountain hit the edge for an 8-yard scoring run with 3:01 to play.
Youngster Francisco Morales also drew a nice roar for the Highlander sideline when he scampered 30 yards on the final play from scrimmage.
Now, Pingree turns its attention to a road game at powerful St. Paul's of Concord, N.H. It's the only team that's beaten the Highlanders in Flynn's four years, and the squad hasn't lost since 2017.