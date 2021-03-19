High school football began across the North Shore and the state of Massachusetts last weekend; now Week 2 of this truncated seven-week Fall 2 campaign is upon us.
The Salem News sports staff has you covered as we look forward to Friday night's tilts and Saturday's clashes on the gridiron, with each contest taking on added importance in the shortened season.
Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey has our Moving The Chains news and notes column chock full of football nuggets. He writes about the senior captains for Marblehead going to play college football at various schools; an opportunity for soccer players to suit up for the Essex Tech football team this season; a look at Bishop Fenwick's season opener this weekend at new opponent Dracut; injury updates at St. John's Prep and Hamilton-Wenham, and more.
In a separate segment, we look at each of this weekend's local games and how those squads have fared against each other over the years as far as trends, streaks and all-time records go.
There's also a story on why the scheduled Swampscott at Danvers Friday night Northeastern Conference battle was canceled over coronavirus concerns, and what that means for both the Big Blue and host Falcons.
As always, we've got our ever-popular Staff Football Picks, the leading rushers, passers and receivers heading into Week 2, and Games to Watch in our Football Friday.
Don't forget to follow all of this weekend's local gridiron action by following us on Twitter: @PhilStacey_SN, @MattWilliams_SN, @NickGiannino_SN, JeanDePlacidoSN, @StephenTobey1 and @MacCerullo.