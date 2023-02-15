MIDDLETON — Think of a coffee addict who hasn’t had a cup ‘o joe in a week-and-a-half, and you can begin to understand what it was like for the Essex Tech hockey team Wednesday night.
Clamoring to play their first game in 11 days, the Hawks came out with fury and intensity against visiting Hamilton-Wenham and never let up, rolling to a 9-1 win at the Essex Sports Center.
“It was good for the boys to finally play again and good to get a win,” said head coach Mark Leonard after his Hawks improved to 16-1-1. “We got better as the first period went on, with some nice passing plays and strong defense. It was a good, physical game, too. I’m glad no one got hurt and we got the two points we were looking for.”
Leonard was able to get a number of bench players into the contest for long stretches of play in the third period, notably junior Dom Tiberii, sophomores Mikey Cann and Brett Granger, and freshman Brian DeLisio. It was Tiberii who nabbed his team’s final goal, his third of the season.
The Hawks turned on its offensive spigot in the first period with 19 shots on net and a pair of goals. But they really opened the floodgates in the middle stanza by scoring five times to take a commanding 7-1 lead.
After sophomore Anthony Bisenti was sent in alone and scored on a nice backhand tuck 24 seconds into the middle frame, Hamilton-Wenham’s Aidan Clarke answered that tally with one of his own 30 seconds later to get the visitors on the board.
But it was all Essex Tech after that, with captain Larry Graffeo, center Brady Leonard, defenseman Armani Booth (on the power play), and left wing Ben Rehal all lighting the lamp.
Right wing Logan Casey finished with a goal and three assists for the winners while defenseman and captain Cam Doherty (3 assists), Bisenti, Graffeo, and Leonard both had three points. In all, 11 different Hawks had at least one point on the evening.
Senior captain Kyle Mahan earned his 15th win of the season, finishing with 11 saves. Sophomore backup Dawson Keenan (“the fans love it when he comes into a game,” said Leonard) stopped all three shots he faced over the final 3 minutes and 10 seconds.
The Generals (5-11-1) saw sophomore goaltender Cooper Miller making 25 saves in two periods of constant pressure. Eighth grader Tyler Chin-Aleong made his varsity debut when he replaced him in the third period, making four saves.
“You go to war with the army you have,” said Generals head coach Rob Ryan, whose squad was missing several of its top players because of injury or illness.
“I liked what I saw of our freshman line of Elijah Strozier, Bruce Danaher and Grayson Minich,” added Ryan, who also lauded the work of another ninth grade varsity regular, Ryan Fazio. “They gave us a good forecheck and multiple opportunities offensively (including one after Clarke’s goal). They’re figuring out how to play and succeed at the varsity level.”
Now the Hawks turn their attention to Sunday, where they’ll go on the road to take on Lowell Catholic (11 a.m.). A win and they repeat as a Commonwealth Athletic Conference champions in their final season in the league before moving over to the Cape Ann League in 2023-24.
Hamilton-Wenham looks to snap its six-game winless streak when it hosts North Reading Saturday on Senior Night at Johnson Rink.
Essex Tech 9, Hamilton-Wenham 1
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Hamilton-Wenham 0 1 0 1
Essex Tech 2 5 2 9
First period: ET, Logan Casey (Mason Sutcliffe, Brady Leonard), ppg, 9:56; ET, Bryan Swaczyk (Casey, Armani Booth), 14:06.
Second period: ET, Anthony Bisenti (Larry Graffeo, Casey), :24; H-W, Aidan Clarke (Bruce Danaher), :54; ET, Graffeo (Bisenti, Cam Doherty), 2:29; ET, Leonard (Doherty), 4:19; ET, Booth (Leonard), ppg, 8:29; ET, Ben Rehal (Riley Sobezenski, Doherty), 14:44.
Third period: ET, Bisenti (Casey, Graffeo), :31; ET, Dom Tiberii (Ted Tsoutsouris), 9:38.
Saves: HW, Cooper Miller 25, Tyler Chin-Aleong 4; ET, Kyle Mahan 11, Dawson Keenan 3.
Records: ET, 16-1-1; H-W, 5-11-1.
