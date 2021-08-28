Wenham CC selects make Northeast Final Four

A select team of six top Jr. PGA League golfers from Wenham Country Club earned a trip to New York for the Northeast Region Final Four at the Edison Club in Rexford, New York the weekend of September 10-12.
The Wenham Country Club team has a chance to advance to the finals in Scottsdale, Arizona on October 7-10 with a victory as one of 12 regional champs at nationals.
It began on August 2 at Stow Acres Country Club for the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League New England Regional Tournament. After the first day scores were finalized Wenham was the top seed and advanced to play on Day 2 in the semifinal round against Worcester Country Club.
The local six all-stars won and went on to the finals against Barnstable County Country Clubs, a large team, but the boys from Wenham Country Club more than held their own. They played well despite the fact they are all 14 and 15-year olds, going against some 16-year olds (girls also compete although there weren't any on the Wenham team).
Wenham CC lost a very close match, but New England has two slots at Northeast Regionals so both teams advanced to the Final Four in New York.
They are coached by Wenham Country Club PGA professional Ryan McDonald, who is also Gordon College golf coach. Matt Blouin and Kevin Keilty assisted him with the team which consists of .Aidan Gray and Braedon Goes from Danvers, Wenham's Jack Bial, Hamilton's Elijah Greenberg, Beverly's Jacob Dienstadt, and Daniel Shea from Malden.
They are all high school golfers: Gray and Dienstadt are student-athletes at Essex Tech, Greenberg and Bial (Hamilton-Wenham), Goes (St. Johns' Prep), and Shea (Malden Catholic).,
At Stow the field was cut to four teams with Wenham Country Club, Worcester, Bangor, Maine, and Barnstable County playing for the New England championship.
"The boys have been in the program for four years," said McDonald. "We've got around 115 in our PGA Jr. League program with 18 in the U17 and another 95 in the U13''s. We took the top six from the older group to Stow, and I am so proud of all of them. I won't say it was a surprise, but it's unusual to have all six step up with outstanding performances. It was a big event with around 60 teams in different age groups there, and some serious cases of nerves, but they did a great job. We only lost to the team from Cape Cod by a couple of points, and are hoping to beat them at the Final Four."
The best team from New York and top Connecticut squad will compete for the Northeast championship with the two New England representatives.
"I'm hoping to go that weekend, but not sure if I will be able to because I'm on the road all over New England with the Gordon team," said McDonald. "If I can't Matt or Kevin will be there, and both have been working with the team."
"I'm so proud of all these kids for what they've accomplished," said McDonald. "All six were like a machine at Stow and played up to their full potential in the qualifier. They all love golf and have the skills to have great high school careers."
