Some future Tanners recently got a taste of what a big-game atmosphere at Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse feels like.
The championship games for the boys and girls Peabody Elementary School Basketball League were held at Peabody High recently and a packed house of parents, classmates and fans made it a memorable weekend.
On the boys side, the West Wildcats held off Carroll School's Tigers, 35-31. The hard-fought win capped off a perfect season for West, which went 6-0 during the regular season and won a pair of playoff games to finish up 8-0.
Team members of the champion West School Wildcats were: Chase Cabral, Paul Capurso, Ryan Champigny, Mason D’Amico, Troy Darragh, Leland Dermody, Justin Devereaux, Morgan Gallagher, Adrian Gibson, Niko Guaetta, Danny Lancaster, Luke Langone, Aiden Muse, Bryce Ragusa and Joe Ryan.
West's head coach was Mike Devereaux. Assistant coaches were Matt Langone, Dan Lancaster and Paul Capurso.
On the girls side, Burke also capped off a perfect 8-0 season by winning the playoff final. Coached by Thad Broughton and Justin Barrasso, the Burke squad was made up of Mila Cabrera, Lindsay Patch, Simone Liko, Avary Fitzpatrick, Angeline Qirjazi, Sienna Crosby, Sophia Simeone, Coach Thad Broughton, Emma Taverna, Hailey Smith, Mia Quinlan, Mila D'Alleva, Emily Broughton, Angelina Mitchell, Ayla Vitale, Elizabeth Kachinski, Cara Poirier, Martina Mitchell, Carissa Stafford, Jessica Quintanilla and Ayla Swope.
Peabody's elementary schools each have a boys and girls basketball team made up of fifth graders that compete against the other schools in the city (West, Burke, South, Carroll, Center, Brown and Welch). If there aren’t enough fifth graders to create a roster of 15 players, a school may use fourth graders.