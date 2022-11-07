BOXFORD — The Masconomet volleyball team is moving on to the Division 2 state quarterfinals after a hard fought 3-1 victory over Mansfield Monday night.
The visiting Hornets were the 28th seed in the draw, but had upset Oliver Ames in their first round game to earn the right to face 12th seeded Masco. But the home team won the first, third and fourth sets, all of which were close, to move on.
That they were all close didn't come as any surprise to Chieftains (17-5) head coach Mike Scammon, who had told his team not to look at the seeding but to be ready.
"Mansfield is a really good team and they play excellent defense," said Scammon. "We were prepared for a battle, and they gave us one."
The Chieftains will now hit the road to take on the third seed, 19-3 Dartmouth, Friday in the sectional quarterfinals (5 p.m.).
In the fourth and deciding set Monday night, the home team shot out to a 6-0 lead with Sophie LeMay serving. Captain Abigail Filmore had back-to-back blocks to spark the run en route to a 13-6 advantage, but the Hornets answered with nine straight points to knot it at 13-13. The lead swung back and forth at that point, with the visitors making another run to go ahead, 21-17.
It appeared this one might take five sets to determine a winner, but Masconomet never gave up. They rallied to tie it at 24-all before scoring the next two points to win, 26-24, behind the serving of captain Camryn Wettstone, who got the last five points from the service line.
Wettstone, who had 19 kills to match her No. 19 uniform, was also was terrific from the service line with six aces. Captain Vanessa Latam set things up with 26 assists and was all over the court with 19 digs, while Megan Brady had three blocks and Filmore two.
"Mansfield never gave up and gave us a good game," said Wettstone. "I was very nervous when I was serving at the end of the fourth set. I didn't want to make any mistakes, and we definitely didn't want to have it go to a fifth set where anything can happen.
"A lot of us have been playing together since we were freshmen so we figured this would be a good year for us. It's exciting to be going on to the Round of 8."
The first set was back and fourth, tied 11 times. The home team pulled ahead early, but the Hornets stormed back to regain the lead. It was all tied at 29-29 before Masco pulled it out, 31-29 helped out by a huge kill by Wettstone.
The Hornetstook an early lead in the second set and never let up, winning 25-19 to tie it at one game apiece. The Chieftains had a strong third set, winning 25-17 after grabbing a 15-14 lead and never letting up. Sophie LeMay had a pair of aces and Sydney Draper was also strong from the service line with a pair of aces.
"This was a total team effort," said Scammon. "Our libero, Sydney Draper, had a really good passing game. The fact that we were able to rally to pull it out is the sign of a good team."