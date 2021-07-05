For a long while, none of us were really sure when the games would ever come back.
Once they did, however, they came in waves. And like dolphins frolicking in the ocean, we as sports fans loved every minute of it.
You certainly don't need us rehashing what the past 16 months or so were like, but here goes in the high school athletics realm: 2020 spring sports cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was uncertainly all throughout last summer. Schools and leagues were denied the chance to play, then fought and swayed the decision makers. There were a few pandemic related pauses, stops and re-starts. Finally, by late spring, athletes could play, coaches could coach and spectators could watch without wearing masks.
We've come a long way and the high school sports on the North Shore provided, as always, a sense of normalcy, hope and excitement.
Our three sports staff writers covered a staggering 274 high school games in person during this pandemic school year from October 8, 2020 to July 1, 2021. Here, they recall one game from each of the four sports seasons — including the new 'Fall 2' season from late February through late April — and what made it memorable.
PHIL STACEY
Fall: Masconomet field hockey 4, Danvers 1, Nov. 11: An almost 70-degree Veterans Day on Boxford Common, a very good Danvers team playing its heart out ... but simply unable to slow down the powerhouse that was Masconomet. The unbeaten Chieftains finished their season 10-0, scoring 59 goals and allowing just five in decimating all opponents. Maggie Sturgis, Cally McSweeney, Andrea Walker, Kate Zamagni, Ainsley Gruener & Co never got a chance to see how they'd fare against the state's best in the playoffs (there were none), but there's no doubt they were championship worthy.
Winter: Beverly boys hockey 4, Marblehead 0, Jan. 31: It was a crazy year in boys hockey circles locally — consider this game was played in Revere on a Sunday afternoon — and this contest typified that for me. Heavily favored Marblehead threw everything they had at Panther goalie Brendan Sweeney (32 saves) but couldn't solve him; Beverly wound up getting third period goals from Dylan Zocco, Austin Bernard, Cam Cook and Jaxon Thomas to pull off the upset. That's the kind of season it was.
Fall 2: Ipswich football 25, Hamilton-Wenham 21, April 23: Eight, perhaps nine times out of 10, the Generals would've left Ipswich with a season-ending victory, earning themselves a share of the Cape Ann League Baker and keeping their arch-rivals from finishing off an unbeaten season. But thanks to some fourth quarter heroics from guys like David Lonergan, Justin Bruhm and captain Cole Terry, who ran in the game-winning score with 22.3 seconds to play, the Tigers overcame a nine-point deficit entering the fourth to prevail and finish without a loss for the first time in more than a half-century.
Spring: Bishop Fenwick boys lacrosse 20, Essex Tech 19, June 21: Aside from being by far the highest scoring game of the season — with Fenwick's Liam Hill (7 goals) and Stefano Fabiano (9 points) going tete a tete with Essex Tech's Calvin Heline (8 goals, 2 assists) and Matthew Powers (goal, 7 assists) — this was just a terrific playoff clash between two great local programs. For Fenwick, it pushed them into the sectional semifinals; for the host Hawks, it let them know that they can play with anyone at the level, not just dominate in league play.
MATT WILLIAMS
Fall: Danvers girls soccer 1, Masconomet 0, Nov. 11: This was "best on best" like you read about on Veterans Day at Boxford Commons (note to all Masconomet's sports teams, play there more). Two teams that both finished in the top 16 of the New England regional rankings fought tooth and nail for 80 minutes; the physical and technical matchup between Danvers defender Livvi Anderson and Masco striker Morgan Bovardi was best around these parts in years. Mia Jordan won it with a redirection in the 69th minute and the Falcons finished unbeaten and untied at 11-0.
Winter: Marblehead boys hockey 6, Masconomet 4, Feb 3: Ten goals, four lead changes and ties of 0-0, 2-2, 3-3 and 4-4 before the Headers pulled away ... plus a combined five goals in the third period? There wasn't a more exciting hockey game this past winter in and up-and-down affair that had a little bit of everything. Plus, you had a great moment when senior all-star Will Shull of Marblehead (two goals, two assists) passed the puck with an open net, forgoing his own hat trick to set sophomore winger Carter Laramie get his third goal and a hat trick of his own.
Fall 2: Peabody football 14, Masconomet 10, March 28: No one knew Peabody's football team would have its best season in some time when sophomore Shea Lynch crashed through a Masco tackler for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of this battle. The way the Tanner defense held off the Chieftains with four turnovers and a last ditch stop set the table for everything to come. An intense battle all the way, this game had eight total turnovers and was a coming out party for Tanner senior Brandon Pszenny (two interceptions). Masco had the lead twice (7-0 and 10-7) in a back-and-forth battle that foreshadows what should be one of the NEC's best rivalries in the years to come.
Spring: St. John's Prep baseball 7, BC High 6, June 3: Not the Frates Game's first appearance in my year end favorites and probably not the last; the Prep's annual ALS Awareness contest almost always delivers with a nail-biting finish. This year's was no different with the Eagles walking off on D.J. Pacheco's bottom of the seventh 2-run single. Trailing 6-5 in their last at-bat, the Prep came back on a single, a walk, Pacheco's single and succession of BC errors that caused a pile-up at home plate to add another chapter to the awesome Eagles-Eagles baseball rivalry. St. John's was ahead 4-1, fell behind 5-4, rallied to tie it 5-5 on Sam Belliveau's sac fly, then fell behind again before the seventh inning dramatics.
NICK GIANNINO
Fall: St. John's Prep soccer 1, BC High 0, November 5: On a cold and windy afternoon at Glatz Field, the Eagles waltzed off the turf with a defensive grind of a win to extend their unbeaten conference streak of five-plus years. Owen Siewert, who played a great overall game in the midfield, wound up netting the game's only goal with a successful penalty kick late in the first half. James Gikas, Drew Keenan and Cam Whitney led the tremendous defensive effort from the back and midfield, while keeper Joey Waterman made a number of diving stops to preserve the shut out.
Winter: Beverly boys basketball 56, Marblehead 54, February 5: A week after Beverly had rolled past the Magicians for a double-digit victory, the two teams carried out a tightly contested affair that came down to the final minute. The clash had it all: scoring sprees by both teams, physical play inside, clutch jumpers and a down-to-the-wire finish. Gabe Copeland's free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining proved to be the difference, as Beverly remained unbeaten with the thrilling win.
Fall 2: Bishop Fenwick football 55, Cardinal Spellman 6, April 17: Normally I wouldn't pick such a blowout, but it was hard to look past standout Jake Connolly's incredible performance. The senior finished the afternoon with four catches for 149 yards and four touchdowns, adding a 97-yard punt return to paydirt and a kickoff return of 50 yards. He also snagged an interception on defense in what was one of the best, if not the best performances from an area high school player throughout the season.
Spring: Marblehead girls lacrosse 11, Swampscott 10, June 14: Not only was this a competitive battle throughout between two of the Northeastern Conferences best teams, but the Magicians' mounted a comeback for the ages to eek out an improbable win. Trailing by four goals with just three minutes and 20 seconds remaining, Marblehead scored five unanswered to erase the seemingly insurmountable deficit and walk away with a thrilling win. Molly Forbes netted the equalizer with just over a minute to play, and the Magicians proceeded to win one more draw control before Maddie Erskine found Gigi Lombardi for the game-winner before time expired.
