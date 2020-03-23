WHAT A WINTER Reliving the North Shore's best games of the last three months 

The games, for the time being, have all gone dark.
What the Coronavirus can’t take away from us, though, are the memories from a terrific high school sports season across the North Shore that recently concluded.
We asked our sportswriters at The Salem News to relive their favorite games — together, we covered more than 100 events this winter — from the last three months, as well as a pair of honorable mention selections. Here are their choices.
PHIL STACEY
St. John’s Prep 3, BC High 2 (OT)
Super 8 loser’s bracket semifinal, March 7
Two of the state’s best boys hockey teams went tete-a-tete for the third time in the 2019-20 season, with St. John’s looking for its first win against their Catholic Conference rivals after a regular season tie (on home ice) and loss (on the road). This clash, at Framingham’s storied Loring Arena, would determine which club would move on to face Pope Francis in the loser’s bracket final, and who would be packing up their gear for good.
Ned Malolepszy, the Prep’s first line center, gave the locals a 2-0 lead thanks to a first period tally and another on the power play early in the second. But the two-time defending Super 8 champs from BC High responded with a goal before intermission and another on the man advantage with five minutes left in regulation. Goaltender Noah Dorsey-Sorofman had several highlight reel saves for St. Johns among his 23 stops to keep the game tied and send it to 4-on-4 overtime. That’s when defenseman Andrew Cole slid a pass to his left to his partner Will Perry, who let it rip from just inside the blueline and watched it soar high into the BC High net just 76 seconds into the extra frame for the victory.
The goal was just Perry’s third of the season and wound up being the final one of his career. Prep assistant coach Scott Hentosh made sure to fish the puck out of the net after both teams shook hands so that Perry could forever have the keepsake from this hockey classic.
Honorable mention
Bishop Fenwick 3, St. Mary’s Lynn 1 in boys hockey, Jan. 29: Jake Murphy, Ian Worthley and Cam Martin netted goals and goalie Jack Vieira stopped 23 shots as the Crusaders scored once in each period to defeat their bitter rivals for the first time since Jan. 5, 2002 — a span of 6,598 days. They later swept the season series by prevailing in the rematch at home three weeks later.
Masconomet 3, Boston Latin 2 in boys hockey, Division 2 North quarterfinals, Feb. 28: The top seeded Chieftains were in for the fight of their lives against a high octane Wolfpack attack at the Chelmsford Forum. But senior captain and netminder Tucker Hanson came to the rescue with a career high 42 saves to pull out a dramatic triumph. Fellow captain Peyton Defeo’s marker 11 minutes into the second period proved to be the game-winner.
MATT WILLIAMS
Peabody 4, Beverly 3
Northeastern Hockey League action, Feb. 9
There weren’t that many dramatic finishes on the girls hockey scene this winter, but this game at McVann-O’Keefe Rink stands out because it had the best goal of the entire season: Jen Flynn’s shorthanded tally with only one second left in the middle period. Flynn stole the puck deep in the offensive zone and used the entire length of her stick — at full arm’s reach — to net what wound up being the game-winner.
It was one of the highest scoring games of the season for girls hockey with seven combined goals, and it had an air of desperation since Beverly needed a win to keep its playoff hopes alive and Peabody was chasing the NEHL league title. The Panthers rallied to tie the game twice (at 1-1 and 2-2), Flynn had four total points and Panther goalie Maddy Delano made 39 saves. It was also a frantic finish with Beverly getting a goal from Kayleigh Crowell with its net empty to make things interesting.
Honorable mention
Marblehead 2, Bishop Fenwick 0 in girls hockey, Jan 12: Eighth grader Lily Francoeur made her first career start for the Lady Headers and shut out Bishop Fenwick with 30 saves. Madison Twombly had both goals for Marblehead, which played flawless defense and showed how strong it can be in coach Ryan Wood’s system.
Bishop Fenwick 55, Peabody 46 in boys basketball, Jan. 26: Sophomore Jason Romans, the do-it-all Crusader star from Peabody, was en fuego in his home gym with 22 points to lead a season sweep of the crosstown rival Tanners. Max Grenert’s two timely triples in the third quarter made the difference in a lively back-and-forth affair.
JEAN DePLACIDO
Newton South 3, Hamilton-Wenham 2 (2 OT)
Division 3 North boys hockey tournament
Feb. 27, first round
Hamilton-Wenham came to O’Brien Rink in Woburn as the No. 10 seed, a definite underdog against No. 7 Newton South — a team that had trounced them, 8-0, in the playoffs two years prior. Few people expected the Generals to even be in the game all the way, especially after captain Keegan O’Shea suffered a shoulder injury in the first period and had to cheer his team on from the bench the rest of the way.
But the Generals tied it up when James Horgan (2 assists) set up a Matt Dearborn goal with under two minutes to go and sent it to overtime, where the contest remained tied at 2-2 through an 8-minute 4-on-4 overtime. The ensuing 3-on-3 second OT was just seconds away from seeing the game go to a shootout when Newton South jammed home a loose puck in a scramble in front of goalie Hamilton-Wenham Finn Brophy, who was phenomenal with 53 saves.
Even in defeat the Generals had shown how far the program has come in just four years as a varsity sport. There were a lot of hugs and tears as the boys came off the ice, but heads coach Rob Ryan emphasized how proud they should be of how they played and that the program will be able to build on it.
Honorable Mention
Peabody 48, Beverly 47 in girls basketball, Feb. 7: On a night when Beverly’s Hailey Anderson had 36 points, including the 1,000th point of her varsity career, it was the Tanners who pulled off the upset on a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer by freshman Taylor Bettencourt.
Swampscott 60, Marblehead 51 in girls basketball, Jan. 14: The 1-7 Big Blue upset their unbeaten (9-0) arch rivals on their home court as sophomore Chloe Rakausas hit six of her team’s 10 3-pointers en route to a 25-point performance.
NICK GIANNINO
Beverly 67, Burlington 60 (OT)
Division 2 North boys basketball semifinals, March 3
Going into this sectional semifinal matchup at Tewksbury Memorial High, Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas made it clear to his team that no lead was safe against the high-flying Devils. The Panthers found that out the hard way, surrendering an 11-point lead with just over three minutes to play as the regulation buzzer sounded with both teams knotted at 56.
Then, senior guard Damian Bouras got hot.
After canning a monumental 3-ball down the stretch of regulation, the sharpshooting starter poured in nine of the Panthers’ 11 points in overtime to help his team pull away for good. He opened the extra frame with a triple, got another shot to drop inside, and sealed the deal with some clutch free throw shooting. Bouras finished with a tourney-high 17 points in the win.
Freshman Gabe Copeland also had his best game of the playoffs against Burlington, erupting for 18 points including a number of key buckets in the second half. At times he was a saving grace offensively for Beverly. Superstars Jack Crowley (10 points) and Duncan Moreland (12) both turned in their lowest scoring outputs of the playoffs in this one, but it didn’t matter with all the support from their teammates.
Beverly would go on to win the Div. 2 North crown, but this was easily the best game during the run.
Honorable Mention
Hamilton-Wenham 59, Swampscott 57 in Division 3 North boys basketball first round, Feb. 25: Four Generals’ (Ryan Hutchinson, Markus Nordin, Carter Coffey and Ethan Dwyer) scored in double figures to help their team overcome a plethora of turnovers and hold off the Big Blue. Swampscott junior standout Andrew Augustin (game-high 19 points) had a chance to tie things up at the end of regulation, but the shot rolled off the rim and H-W survived.
Lynn Classical 54, Salem 52 in boys basketball, Feb. 4: Salem’s Ethan Doyle drilled a ridiculous, buzzer-beating fadeaway 3-pointer to tie things up at the end of regulation; the Witches came up just short in overtime in a regular season classic.
