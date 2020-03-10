What can Brown do for St. John's Prep hockey? Plenty 

There have been a plethora of St. John’s Prep hockey players over the years who have gone on to do great things in professional hockey and beyond. Certainly, there’s no shortage of talented skaters who have worn the navy blue-and-white for future Eagles to look up to.
Josiah Brown looked up to Billy Fairweather.
You might ask Who? and that’d be fair, seeing as how he doesn’t have the name recognition of recent stars such as Colin Blackwell, Sam Kurker or Brian Pinho, nor legendary former Eagles such as Bobby Carpenter, Mike Kelfer or Kenny Hodge. Yet Fairweather, a solid forward for St. John’s who graduated in 2017, grew up down the street from Brown’s family in Wakefield and left a lasting impact on him.
“I always looked up to him,” said Brown, a 6-foot, 187-pound defenseman who will help lead the Eagles into Wednesday’s state semifinal clash against Pope Francis (7 p.m.) at Loring Arena in Framingham. The winner moves on to Sunday’s Super 8 state championship game against top seeded Arlington at TD Garden.
“I Billy and St. John’s play in that 2016 Super 8 final (an overtime loss to Malden Catholic) when I was in the eighth grade and knew that’s where I wanted to go to school,” added Brown, who is good friends with Fairweather’s younger brother, Dan. “It was my goal as a kid to make the varsity some day and wear that Prep sweater, and it’s because I looked up to Billy.”
Young students of the game who watch the 2019-20 Eagles may one day say the same thing about Brown, a smooth skating, steady defender who doesn’t pop in any one category, but does everything within his job description very, very well.
“Josiah’s played with a ton of confidence in the (state) tournament,” said St. John’s Prep head coach Kristian Hanson, whose fourth seeded squad takes a 14-4-5 record into Wednesday’s clash with the Cardinals (15-5-2). “He handles the puck well, he’s confident with him and he’s really been on his game in the playoffs.”
More ice time, more responsibility
Paired up on the right side next to captain Jack Gilligan all season, Brown has clicked with the senior from Salem. Assistant coach Jeff Tache matched them up as a defensive unit early in preseason scrimmages, and it’s remained that way ever since.
“Jack’s the backbone of our defense, and we work really well together,” said Brown, who has a goal and 11 assists this season, including three helpers in the playoffs. “We read off each other really well with reverses and things like that; it’s like we always seem to know what the other guy is going to do and where he’s going to be. That’s what I love about playing with him.
“The puck goes in the corners, and our goal is to get it out of there quickly and transition it up to our forwards,” he continued. “Jake and I set a goal that it shouldn’t take more than six seconds to do that if we do it properly, where we can head-man it up to our of our guys.”
It’s also meant an uptick in time on ice for Brown this season, a responsibility he’s handled with aplomb. He’s also joined the Prep’s power play unit for the first time and gone from being “stressed about it” at first to now knowing when to dish it off, rip a shot on net or draw a defender towards him to free up someone down low.
Brown, who drives fellow Wakefield resident Nick Townshend, a sophomore center for St. Johns, to practice each day, played for long-time Eagles hockey coach John Zimini on the freshman team upon entering the school, then spent a year with Houlden and the late Matt Noone on the junior varsity when he was in 10th grade. When he realized his dream of making the varsity as a junior, he saw the learning curve as steep but one that he was able to navigate quickly.
Strong in 1-on-1 puck battles, Brown used his good foot speed and handling of the puck (“similar to a forward would,” said Hanson) to parlay more playing time for himself.
Natural ability
The son of Kristen and Rudd Brown and whose younger brother, Noah, is a freshman at St. John’s Prep, Josiah Brown has 22 career points (4 goals, 18 assists).
“We always saw the natural ability Josiah has,” noted Hanson. “He’s gotten bigger and stronger, which has allowed him to play even better at the varsity level. He’s always had some offensive talent, too, and it’s really showing this season. It’s why we’ve got him on the power play.”
Also a standout on the lacrosse field, Brown is looking forward to the spring season and the expectations that the Eagles have of winning their own state title. He’s also narrowing down his college choices, with locales such as the University of Arizona, the University of Colorado, Fairfield and the University of Rhode Island among those he’s considering leading up to decision day on April 1.
For now, though, his entire focus is on hockey. Specifically, Wednesday’s tilt with Pope Francis.
“We have a group chat among the team that’s called POPE FRANCIS,” said Brown. “Before that it was BC HIGH (whom the Prep beat Saturday night to advance), before that CATHOLIC MEMORIAL, and so on. That’s what we’re doing to stay focused on the opponent at hand. It’s obviously tempting to look ahead, but at this level you just can’t.
“If we do the things we’re good at (Wednesday) — using our speed, being physical, and finish — we should be good.”
