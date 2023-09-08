If we whet your high school football appetite yesterday, here comes more of the good stuff you’re craving.
With the 2023 season kicking off for real tonight, Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey and assistant sports editor Matt Williams bring you Part 2 of their annual crystal ball predictions.
If you haven’t had a chance to read Thursday’s Part 1 ... what are you waiting for? and if you already have, get set for more pigskin predictions from our erstwhile experts.
Today, let’s start with some of the best big guys up front and go from there ...
1. Which three linemen do you foresee making the biggest impact for their teams this season?
PHIL STACEY1. Mason McSweeney, St. John’s Prep. There isn’t a better two-way end on the North Shore ... nor many in the Bay State in general. Freakishly athletic.
2. Christian Pacheco, Marblehead. Technically only plays the line offensively, but this two-year captain not only excels opening holes and in pass protection but also as a run stuffing linebacker.
3. Adam Gozofski, Danvers. A monster in the offensive marshes, this athletic 285-pounder powers opponents off the ball with strength and excellent footwork.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Chris Bonfanti, Essex Tech. A leader in every sense of the word and with a very powerful lower body, he’ll open up some big holes for the Hawks.
2. Wells Gillett, St. John’s Prep. Quick, agile, dangerous in both the run and pass games. This leader from Marblehead will help the Eagles soar.
3. Jimmy Festa, Peabody. Huge presence both in the huddle and on the line ... and plays the game with a throwback snarl.
2. Which three players will have the most all-purpose yardage (rushing/receiving/returns) this season?
PHIL STACEY1. Owen Gasinowski, Danvers. The Austin Ekeler of North Shore high school football. The Falcons want the ball in his hands whenever possible.
2. Jake Connolly, Bishop Fenwick. A ton of catches and a co-starring role in the backfield should have him pinballing some big numbers this fall.
3. Chris Collins, Hamilton-Wenham. The Generals’ meal ticket, I can’t see a scenario where he’s not continually fed the rock.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Anthony Nichols, Bishop Fenwick. A bowling ball between the tackles with the footwork to run great routes as well as the hands to grab balls in the slot.
2. Sam Nadworny, Swampscott. Another multi-faceted weapon who can line up next to the quarterback, behind him, on the wing near a tight end or in the slot. It’ll be ‘Where’s Waldo?’ for opposing defenses.
3. Owen Gasinowski, Danvers. Kind of a no-brainer, right?
3. Which three local squads will finish with more wins this fall than a year ago?
PHIL STACEY1. Beverly. A craving to achieve their first winning season in five years should be plenty of motivation to surpass last year’s three victories.
2. Pingree. Five wins in eight games might’ve been good for some schools, but that’s substandard these days at The Farm. Look to a return to 7-8 win territory.
3. Danvers. It’d be asking a lot for Danvers to double its five triumphs from 2022, but they should see a substantial spike in end-game celebrations.
MATT WILLIAMS1. Hamilton-Wenham. The Gens played hard down the stretch last year and now get Chris Collins back. They’re going to be sneaky good.
2. Swampscott. The Big Blue don’t even end the season with six straight losses. They’ll bounce back.
3. Gloucester. It’s time for the Fishermen to step up and chase a .500 record. Five years is long enough.
4. Name three unheralded seniors who will end up playing major roles for their respective teams.
PHIL STACEY1. Andy Palmer, Marblehead. Missed almost his entire junior season to injury but is back and looks as explosive as ever out of the slot and the MHS backfield.
2. Elijah Copeland, Essex Tech. Two-way end with smarts and strength will become more and more pivotal to the Hawks’ success as the season progresses.
3. Danny Conant, Beverly. Very quiet and respectful, but also a talented football player who’s ready to blossom this fall.
MATT WILLIAMS1. Brian Kessel, Beverly. Threw for more yards than you’d imagine a year ago while under a lot of pressure. I think the Panthers open it up some and he has some big success.
2. Shane Field, Salem. Here’s a kid that will do dirty work like eat up blocks, take on double teams, and set the edge with a smile on. The kind of physical tone-setter winners build around.
3. Chase Caron, Masconomet. Tremendous two-way threat who’s a good leader and will set the tone up front for the Chieftains and plays a crucial role snapping the ball as center.
5. Which players are likely to lead the North Shore in interceptions?
PHIL STACEY1. Eli Batista, Peabody. Goes up and gets the football like he owns it; I love that in a defensive back. He’s not going to lose too many 1-on-1 battles.
2. Quinn Rocco Ryan, Salem. Opponents will be throwing the ball to try and make up deficits against the Witches, and the fantastically gifted Ryan will be there to gobble up these goodies.
3. Chris Colby, Pingree. Throw the ball Colby’s way at your own peril ... especially if you don’t want to see him racing down your sideline for a pick-six.
MATT WILLIAMS
1. Dylan Aliberti, St. John’s Prep. Track speed plus jumping ability equals picked off passes. At least I think that’s one formula Mr. Yanchus used to go over in his popular math class at St. John’s.
2. Jaylon Richardson, Pingree. Superb athlete who can treat the football in the air like a batted ball heading his way in centerfield. In either case, Richardson’s catching it.
3. Brooks Keefe, Marblehead. Another quick, heady athlete that got some experience at the end of the 2022 season and could be one of the region’s top cover men this fall.
6. Finally, let’s have three bold predictions of something no one expects will happen during the 2023 season.
PHIL STACEY1. Beverly/Salem will produce a terrific Thanksgiving game. After blowouts in 11 of the last 12 contests, the 125th playing of ‘The Game’ will live up to its lofty billing and produce a classic befitting this rivalry.
2. A lineman scores an offensive touchdown. We’ve got plenty of talented big men in the area; let one of them line up behind the QB in short yardage and blast his way to paydirt!
3. David Woods wins career game No. 200 at Fenwick. No playoffs? That’ll strengthen the Crusaders’ resolve more than ever to get the eight wins their legendary coach needs to join an exclusive North Shore club: 200 wins at one school (Ipswich’s Jack Welch, with 224, and St. John’s Prep’s Jim O’Leary, with 207) are the lone members).
MATT WILLIAMS1. Salem wins a playoff game. It’s been a while — 24 years to be exact — and if I’m not mistaken the Witches are the only area team that hasn’t won a playoff game in the 21st century (they’re 0-2 since the full playoff launched in 2013). This November, that’s history.
2. Danvers goes Bowling. More history? The only team that’s never been to a Super Bowl is overdue. They’re in Division 5 now, so it’s doable. With seasoned vets like Logan Metivier, Travis Voisine, Greysun Jackson and Owen Gasinowski, this could be the year.
3. There’s a 50-yard field goal. This is usually Phil’s favorite pick, so I’ll pick up the relay baton for him this time around. Let’s go local kickers; show us your stuff.