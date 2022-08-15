Beginning today and continuing for the next two weeks, the members of The Salem News sports department will be presenting our ‘Mount Rushmore’ series.
Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey, assistant sports editor Matt Williams, veteran sportswriter Nick Giannino and long-time Salem News sports correspondent Jean DePlacido —who together bring almost 100 years of writing about North Shore sports to the proverbial table — will tackle a different sports topic each day. In doing so, they’ll pick the best anecdote from their journalism careers at the newspaper and deem it to be their ‘Mount Rushmore’ choice.
The questions posed will vary each day and cover a wide range of topics: a great game that you covered that you never saw coming ahead of time; the most quotable coach you’ve dealt with over the years; the most dominant high school team you’ve ever covered; and many more. Some of our answers are from the not-so-distant past, while others go back three or four decades.
Each of our print editions of the newspaper between now and August 26 will feature a different ‘Mount Rushmore’. Our design folks have done an outstanding job coming up with a graphic to accentuate the artwork to go with each day’s presentation as well.
So enjoy our trip down North Shore sports memory lane over the next two weeks as we recall some of our favorite and most memorable occurrences when penning stories for you over the years.