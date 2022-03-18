Senior Brendan Whalen of Danvers was named the Most Valuable Player of the Danvers High wrestling team this winter at the team’s annual year-end banquet in the school’s atrium Wednesday night.
Whalen, who underwent Tommy John surgery after injuring a ligament during football his junior season, rehabbed his injury and focused on returning to the mat this winter. His dedication paid off as he went undefeated in conference meets at 195 pounds and finished the season 19-4 overall.
The University of Vermont-bound Whalen (where he’ll join his older sister, Emily) was the CAL/NEC champion in his weight class. He helped the Falcons win both the NEC title and the CAL/NEC meet.
Other wrestling award winners were senior Joey Parisi, a 220-pounder who was chosen as the Falcons’ Most Improved wrestler, and freshman Joe Baker as the Blue-and-White’s Rookie of the Year.