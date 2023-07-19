We love everything about golf on the North Shore and beyond. We have a wonderful golf region not only for playing the great game, but also for watching it on the Mass Golf and NEPGA tournament levels up close and personal.
Having stated that, why in the name of Francis Ouimet can’t we get a permanent PGA Tour, LPGA Tour or Champions Tour event that’s held in Greater Boston on an annual basis?
TPC Boston hosted big-time PGA Tour events from 2003 to 2018, then again in 2020, mostly as part of the Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs. That 2020 event, the Northern Trust Championship won by Dustin Johnson, was instituted with the intention of alternating host years with a metropolitan New York site.
But the Northern Trust never came back.
Earlier, the PGA Tour played at Pleasant Valley starting in 1965, then played from 1968-98 at the Sutton site near Worcester thanks in large part to the Mingolla family, who owned PVCC.
We got a spectacular 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club, but that was only the third U.S. Open at the Chestnut Hill course since 1963. We might see another before 2050, because the USGA definitely wants to return, but there are no guarantees. And they’re currently filling up U.S. Open venues extending to 2050 and later.
The last Champions Tour permanent event in the region, exclusive of the 2001 and 2017 U.S. Senior Opens at Salem Country Club and the 2015 Constellation Senior Players Championship at Belmont, was the Bank of America Classic at Nashawtuc. That event ran under various sponsorship names from 1984-2008, and the three years prior to Nashawtuc at Marlborough Country Club.
The LPGA Tour had a fabulous stretch at Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton. The Boston Five Classic was played there from 1980-90, with the U.S. Women’s Open at Salem CC in 1984 an added dividend. The event then moved to Blue Hill in Canton for seven years. Going back further, Pleasant Valley hosted the LPGA Tour championship from 1967-74. Then poof! Gone ... hopefully not forever.
But currently, except for major championships or USGA amateur championships, the area is dead dry of an annual Tour event of any kind.
You’d like to think that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who grew up at Winchester Country Club, could make re-establishing a regular Boston-area Tour event one of his priorities. But that may not be possible for some time, between the LIV Tour/DP World Tour collaboration issues and, most importantly, his current personal medical problems, which have forced him to take a leave of absence.
Of course, getting back on the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour or Champions Tour schedule is a complicated matter. As we have always known, but never more so than in 2023 with the aforementioned ‘agreement’ with the three major men’s Tours, it’s all about the money — and deep pocketed sponsors.
Oh yes, and finding an appropriate golf course.
Hartford (formerly Wethersfield, now Cromwell), of all places, remains the only permanent Tour site in New England.
When the Champions Tour said goodbye in 2003, local chap Brian Moynihan had not yet emerged as a Bank of America CEO-in-waiting. Now he’s the top boss, in his 14th year in charge. Why doesn’t he get BOA involved in Tour golf again in Greater Boston? He is, after all, a member at Wellesley CC.
The PGA Tour has made no commitment to returning to TPC Boston, but could in the near future with a viable sponsor.
Does not Greater Boston boast a zillion potential sponsors who could easily drop $10 million annually to spearhead a golf championship? How about Gillette, Fidelity, Liberty Mutual, GE, Boston Scientific, State Street, Dunkin Brands, TJX, Raytheon, Staples, BJ’s or Thermo Fisher make the leap into Tour sponsorship?
Could one of the Tours find a new home on the North Shore? The only 5-star club in the area that isn’t membership-owned is Ferncroft, which is owned by Virginia-based Affinity Management. But with the death in February of managing director Damon DeVito, operational matters at the firm may be unsettled. The Rees Jones-designed layout could hold its own hosting the LPGA or Champions Tour.
Reportedly, the three Tours have quietly and independently scouted potential tournament sites and found no takers in Greater Boston.
So where does this leave the Greater Boston golf fandom in 2023? Up the creek, as they say, for the time being.
Do not hold your breath.