BEVERLY — Eight was enough.
Masconomet's football team had its back against the wall on a dreary Saturday at Hurd Stadium as host Beverly held all the late momentum and sat only nine yards away from the tying touchdown with 11 seconds to play.
That's when Chieftains captain Will Mitchell, who wears No. 8, read a slant pattern from his linebacking position. Mitchell jumped in front of the receiver and intercepted the pass to seal an exciting 35-28 Masconomet victory.
Now winners of two straight, the Chieftains (2-2) were virtually unstoppable on offense Saturday with 422 total yards and did not punt once. Yet Beverly, playing with much more passion than you might expect from an 0-4 team, rallied from a 14-0 deficit, tied the game twice in the fourth quarter and never turtled.
Sophomore Roman Sullivan crashed in from the 1-yard line with 1:34 to go as the Panthers got within one score at 35-28. Since that scoring drive ate up almost six minutes of the fourth quarter, Beverly was forced to attempt an onsides kick ... and junior Kevin Hubbard recovered Drew Fowler's near-perfect kick after it nicked off a Masco up-man.
After senior captain Matt Sopp won a jump ball pass down to the 20-yard line, Beverly was in business. Marcelo Pinto took it down to the 9-yard line with 11 seconds left, but Mitchell picked off the next offering to end it.
"This is NEC football. You're never going to get an easy week ... ever," Chieftains head coach Gavin Monagle said. "We had to work really hard to match Beverly's energy."
Offensively, Masconomet mixed the run and pass to near perfection. Senior fullback and captain Will Shannon rumbled for 196 yards on 11 carries; his 65-yard breakaway touchdown 7:06 to go stretched the Chieftain lead to 35-21 and seemed to put the game away.
Lefty QB Matt Richardson, another captain, also had a masterful day. He completed 14-of-23 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns — all to junior Sam Nadworny (7 catches, 97 yards). Operating mostly out of the backfield or a wing position, Nadworny caught a 9-yard score in the first, broke up the sideline for a 22-yard score in the second, and got behind the defense for a 40-yard haul in the third.
"Sam has great hands and an explosive body. He's a freaky athletic type of kid," said Monagle. "Getting him the ball as a receiver (as opposed to as a running back) gets him even more open space."
Mixing outside cutback runs with power runs in the middle helped Beverly find its offensive strength in the second half. Sullivan ran for 78 yards on 18 carries to give the Panthers a new dimension in the ground game, and Pinto rumbled for 67 on 15 totes. The hosts chewed up 376 total yards and scored on three of five second half possessions.
"We might have found our 'A' running back. Roman was the freshman MVP last year and had played some defense for us. This week it was time to dive all in and see what he could do," said Beverly head coach Jeff Hutton.
"We went to back to some things we did well last year and we're grinding ... we're getting better and better."
Quarterback Brian Kessel also found a rhythm for Beverly, throwing for 158 yards and getting his team on the board with a 3-yard keeper before halftime to make it 14-7. He hit tight end Jack Cosedine on an 18-yard pop pass on the first drive of the third to tie it up, 14-14.
Richardson then hit Nadworny for the 40-yard score, but the Panthers weren't deflated. Helped by a big return from Logan Petrosino (who also ran for 58 yards), Beverly tied it again by going 72 yards in eight plays capped by a Pinto plunge.
"The energy was there all the way through," said Hutton. "In high school football, you give yourself a chance if you play with some energy and enthusiasm. We laid it on the line and we came that close."
Masconomet took the lead for the final time when Richardson scampered for a 21-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter. It was a QB draw designed to go up the middle and Richardson cut it all the way to the far sideline before outrunning the defense.
"Matty is just super. He navigates the game so well and he has a lot of options out there," Monagle said. "He sees the game well and has all the confidence of the kids and the coaches. You'll live or die with any choice he makes out there."
Jacob Miller and Sam Alverenga had timely QB hurries for Masco, which was without the services of star tight end Tyler McMahon for a second straight week. It was a big tackle-for-loss by Mitchell on a third down blitz that derailed the Panthers on the next series as adjustments stopped them from tying it again and allowed Masco to re-extend the lead.
"Beverly's coaches are smart, they found some things that would work against our fronts. We adjusted and then they adjusted to those things as the game went on," Monagle said. "It made for an exciting game ... almost too exciting."
Owen Barrett was also dangerous for Masconomet with 71 yards on five grabs.
Two goal line defensive stands by Beverly kept them in the game. On the opening series, a pass deflection by Daniel Conant led to a fourth down stop. Then at the end of the first half, the Panthers blocked a Masconomet field goal try to get to the locker room trailing by seven instead of 10.
"This game is played with guts and emotion and we had those today," said Hutton, whose team looks for its first win next Friday Danvers. "If you play tough and disciplined, you're always going to be in the game. This should give our kids some juice going into the next couple of weeks."