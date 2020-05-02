Baseball
Now that we've named our North Shore All-Decade team for baseball for the 2010's, let's go back and take a look at the All-Decade team from the 2000's.

SALEM NEWS ALL-DECADE BASEBALL TEAM 2000-2010

Catchers: Larry Day, SJP; Bryan Garrity, Peabody.

Infielders: Matt Antonelli, SJP; Tim Bransfield, Masconomet; Daryle Crowley, Danvers; Brendan Fullerton, Beverly; Jeff Giannino, Bishop Fenwick; J.C. Macdonald, Danvers.

Outfielders: Jeremy Bourgeois, Danvers; Jason Blydell, Swampscott; Jay Hyland, SJP; Mark Shorey, Peabody.

Pitchers: Jeff Allison, Peabody; Chris Bowser, Danvers; Bobby Dean, Danvers; Hunter Gordon, Swampscott; Tim Kiely, Swampscott; Jake Marsello, SJP; Ryan Moorer, Peabody; Matt Small, Ipswich.

SALEM NEWS ALL-DECADE BASEBALL TEAM 2010-19

Catchers: Ryan January, Swampscott; Keegan O'Connor, Bishop Fenwick.

Infielders: Brandon Bingel, SJP; Spencer Brown, Beverly; Elias Varinos, Masconomet; Andrew Olszak, Danvers; Jake Gustin, Peabody; Tyler MacGregor, SJP; David Ruggeiro, Bishop Fenwick; Jackson Leete, Essex Tech; Trevor Massey, Swampscott; Ryan Graciale, Swampscott.

Outfielders: Alex Toomey, Beverly, Frank DiOrio, SJP; Keith Leavitt, SJP; Bobby Losanno, Peabody; James McCarthy, Marblehead; AJ Cuoto, Danvers.

Pitchers: Pat Ruotolo, Peabody; Joe Klingensmith, Masconomet; David Hunter, Masconomet; Speros Varinos, Masconomet; Justin Foley, SJP; Brandon Hyde, Danvers; Austen Michel, Hamilton-Wenham.

