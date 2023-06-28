To all the Boston Celtics fans still mourning the departure of Marcus Smart, it’s time to move on.
Smart is a player you love to have and hate to play against, and he really didn’t do anything wrong to deserve the abrupt and somewhat shocking trade. But the bottom line is he’s expandable, and for a Celtics team that desperately needed a shake-up within their core this offseason, moving him for a piece as talented as Kristaps Porzingis makes perfect sense.
I like Smart as much as the next guy; he’s always played with an unwavering passion, relentless energy and a will to win, and he was fairly durable throughout his nine-year tenure here.
But the 2014 lottery pick out of Oklahoma State has his flaws. He’s limited offensively — anyone who says otherwise is fooling themselves — and at 29 years old he’s likely reached his competitive ceiling.
Smart devotees loved him for his defensive prowess and ability to guard multiple positions, and rightfully so. But he largely regressed in that area this past season after taking home the Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2022. Offensively he’s a below average, trigger happy 3-point shooter (career 32.3 percent) with virtually no mid-range game to speak of; he’s averaged just 10.6 points per game for his career.
Sure, his passing has improved (career-best 6.3 apg. in 2022-23), but he’s never been a true point guard — something Boston still covets as they strive to claim Banner 18.
It’s impossible to compare Smart with Porzingis, two vastly differing players. One’s a feisty, defensive-oriented 6-foot-3 guard; the other a towering 7-foot-3 forward/center with a versatile offensive package.
But pound for pound Porzingis is the more gifted basketball player, and I don’t think there’s any arguing that.
When the New York Knicks selected Porzingis with the fourth overall pick in 2015, many dubbed the Latvian-born big man as a basketball ‘unicorn’. While he may not have lived up to that moniker, he’s still been a pretty darn good player when healthy.
This past season, Porzingis enjoyed his best professional campaign by averaging a career-high 23.2 points on 49.8 percent shooting (38.5 from deep) to go with 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a night. More importantly he stayed on the court, starting all 65 games he played in for the Wizards before sitting out the final six games of the year after his team was mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.
At just 27 years old, Porzingis is entering his physical prime. He’s the perfect complimentary piece to pair with stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and has the ability to pick up the scoring slack when and if those guys have an off night.
What’s most intriguing to me about his game is his ability to punish opposing defenses in the paint. He’s not going to bully you or overpower you with monster dunks like Shaq or Dwight Howard, but he will back you down and use his length to splash smooth pull-ups over the top. His ability to knock down the 3-ball will only help Boston spread the floor, too.
If you’re still not convinced, do yourself a favor and check out some of his recent highlights on YouTube. The man may have flown under the radar this past season due to the Wizards’ poor record, but he was über consistent against pretty much any opponent.
Boston’s DNA has changed; there’s no debating that. But I believe this is a move that sets them up for success in areas that Smart simply couldn’t — and it keeps the Celtics right near the top of the championship contention discussion.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.