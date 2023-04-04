IPSWICH — That old cliché 'It's never over 'til the fat lady sings' was never truer than at the Cape Ann League opener between the the Hamilton-Wenham and Ipswich softball teams Tuesday afternoon.
When the last pitch had been thrown, resulting in a bunt to bring the winning run home, the host Tigers emerged with a wild 12-11 victory at Bialek Park.
Trailing by five (11-6) entering the bottom of the seventh and final inning, Ipswich chipped away by sending 10 hitters to the plate. The last of those, Liz Marsella, laid down a perfect 2-strike bunt between home plate and the circle that couldn't be handled in time before she reached first base on a close play. That enabled her teammate to race him from third with the winning run.
After the game ended, Ipswich players rushed to greet their fans and celebrate. First-year head coach Kelsey Fisher was called by her players to jump into the team picture that some parents were taking at home plate.
"I've got a great group of girls and they are so energetic," said Fisher. "A wild win like this is definitely a confidence builder. The game is supposed to be fun, and this one certainly was. I'm also very happy to see a crowd here supporting the girls."
In a seesaw battle throughout, the Tigers fought back from a 5-1 deficit to tie the contest in the bottom of the fifth as Piper Reily, the team's No. 9 hitter, bashed a run-producing triple. She came in to score on Emma Campbell's infield hit.
After Hamilton-Wenham pitcher Ava Day struck out the next two hitters, Katie Bekeritis knotted it up for Ipswich with an RBI single. The Tiger catcher had hit a solo shot down the left field line that kept rolling and allowed her to race around the bases for a home run.
"Katie Bekeritis did a great job; she's definitely earned the No. 4 hitting spot all season, "Fisher commented. "She's a positive presence and a true leader."
The Tigers tacked on a run in the home half of the sixth, but the Generals answered with six in the top of the seventh when they batted around, taking advantage of hits and errors. The big blow was a two-run single by Sydney Smith.
"This was a crazy game that could have gone either way,' said Generals first year coach Mary Flynn. "Ava did a great pitching, and looking back maybe I should have left her in there. We're still learning, but we will improve."
In the early going Hamilton-Wenham shot out to a 4-0 lead, sending eight to the plate in the third inning and stringing three hits together by Molly Sarvendram, Day, and Sarah Cross. Degnan also hit safely and later scored on an error.
Ipswich starter Annabel Morris only gave up one more run until the seventh when she appeared to tire and gave way to Marsella.
"Morris did a nice job but was getting tired so I brought in Marsella, who is a freshman — and look who got the last hit to win it," said Fisher.