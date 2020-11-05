Wilichoski's two goals helps send Falcons past Big Blue 

DANVERS — Two goals off the stick of sophomore Emma Wilichoski made her Danvers High field hockey teammates happy Thursday night.
But to Wilichoski, what made her truly happy was the long pass she delivered to Janessa Marchegiani, enabling her senior teammate to move in on the Swampscott net and score what turned out to be the game-winning goal.
"We're a really close team on and off the field, but we underclassmen realize this season is all about the seniors," said the 15-year-old Wilichoski following the Falcons' 3-0 victory over the visiting Big Blue on a balmy November night at Morse Field. "The help that someone like Janessa has given me, as a senior captain, is awesome.
"We're not playing for a title this year but we're still having a season, so we want to play as well as we can for the seniors. It's their season."
The 17-year-old Marchegiani, a former defender now playing link, was more than happy to score for the first time this season, coming about seven minutes into the second quarter. She also assisted on one of Wilichoski's goals for a three-point night.
"It's the best feeling ever when you heard that noise of the ball hitting the back of the net," said Marchegiani. "I took a great pass from Emma; she shot it flat to me. It was a perfect pass."
The final score was a bit deceiving, considering both teams played smart, substituted freely and had scoring chances. The difference, quite simply, is that Danvers was a little more innovative offensively.
"It was a back and forth game; ultimately, we just couldn't finish in the circle," said Swampscott (3-5-1) head coach Courtney Russo. "We were hitting our shots right at them instead of being creative in the circle. It wasn't a lapse in defense on our part; it's just that they were more creative offensively and we were more predictable."
Veteran Danvers coach Jill McGinnity, whose team was coming off of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Gloucester three nights earlier, concurred.
"It was a well played game by both sides and their goalie (Big Blue junior Chloe Rakauskas, who had 12 saves) played really, really well," said McGinnity. "I think our passing, moving and receiving of the ball played a big part for us tonight.
"After you have a bump in the road like we did the other night, you want to come back out and show what you can do next time you play," said continued. "Tonight, this is what I see us do in practices: move the ball so well, work together, get good shots off in the circle. That's why this was an exciting result for us."
Rakauskas kicked out a number of strong scoring opportunities for Danvers; she also stopped a Wilichoski penalty stroke with a glove stop.
Senior Brigid Churchill (2 saves) and freshman Megan McGinnity (5 stops) each played a half in net for Danvers to claim the shutout.
"This was one of our best games because our passing was so phenomenal," said Marchegiani. "We did a lot of quick subbing tonight, too, which helped us a lot."
Senior sweeper Catilin Hess had a fine game defensively for the Blue-and-White, as did junior Ashley Clark. Senior captain Ashley Curcuru was a standout both up front and on D for Danvers as well.
Swampscott got noticeably strong outings from senior Jordan Waters and junior forwards Sydney Marshall and Scarlett Ciciotti.
"We only have three seniors (including Harper Clopton and Lilli D'Agostino) and they're all impact players," said Russo, "but we also know we'll have a lot of top players back next season, hopefully ready to go back to a full season. And we can't forget: we're still playing in November, wearing light sweatshirts, and happy to be doing so. You have to keep things in perspective."