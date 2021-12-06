Marblehead High wasn’t the only football entity to sweep the entire calendar year of 2021.
Like the Magicians, who are a perfect 19-0 between the “Fall 2” campaign and traditional fall season in 2021, Salem News assistant sports editor Matt Williams swept our annual staff football picks contest for both seasons.
By virtue of a 5-3 record picking the eight Super Bowls held at Gillette Stadium last week, Williams outdistanced executive sports editor Phil Stacey by two games; Williams went 119-31 in the fall season while Stacey was 117-33.
Falling behind with a lousy September due to some questionable early picks didn’t hurt Williams, who picked up perfect weeks in Week 7 (10-0) and the state semifinals (6-0) to come from behind. His 8-5 record picking upsets did not hurt — Stacey was 6-7 in that department.
Longtime correspondent Jean DePlacido was third in the fall picks, going 111-39 with a 4-9 mark picking upsets. Gloucester Times sports editor Nick Curcuru compiled a 107-43 record and was 3-10 picking upsets while Nick Giannino had some off-the-wall picks, leading to his 107-43 mark with a better showing in upsets (5-8).
Williams also outdistanced the crew in Fall 2 with a 55-11 mark and he was 13-7 picking upsets in the calendar year.