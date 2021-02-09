Paul Williams, who led Mystic Valley to a spot in the state tournament in 2019, will take over as Salem Academy's baseball coach, athletic director Drew Betts announced on Tuesday.
Williams takes over for Taylor English and joins the Navigators with an impressive resume.
A teacher at Medford High, Williams was Mystic Valley's head coach for two years and served as an assistant at St. Clements, St. Joseph's Prep and Bishop Fenwick before that.
“Coach Williams is someone we are very excited to welcome to the Salem Academy community as he has a passion for working with student-athletes and has a desire to help them succeed on and oﬀ the playing ﬁeld,” Betts said.
“He will be instrumental in continuing to grow the Salem Academy baseball program as they return to action this spring after having missed out on their 2020 season.”
Williams graduated from UMass Boston and then earned a Master's at Salem State.
“I am very pleased to be a part of a program that has experienced great success the past few years and has so much potential,” said Williams.
