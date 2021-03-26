Wilson, Fenwick football dominant in victory over Bishop Stang

PEABODY — Accounting for numerous options —two backs, the quarterback and the pitch — is what makes the veer such a difficult offense to defend.
When two defensive tackles completely take away the dive play by sticking to their assignments and dominating their matchups, things get a whole lot easier.
Senior captain Matt Juneau and junior Chris Faraca did all that and more Friday night for host Bishop Fenwick, which handled Bishop Stang's veer attack and cruised to a 33-0 win under the lights at Donaldson Field.
The unbeaten Crusaders (2-0) conceded fewer than 100 yards from scrimmage (77, to be exact) and allowed only 1.25 yards per carry between the tackles (32 net yards on 26 attempts). Juneau and Faraca were frequently jumping on the ballcarrier before Bishop Stang could gain any steam, and when they didn't linebackers Andrew Wilson, Jeff Gordils and Steve Bua gave hardly any ground at the second level.
Ends Dan Richard and Franklin Quintin contained the outside, and it all added up to a dominant showing by a Crusader defense that allowed previously unbeaten Stang (2-1) only one first down in the first quarter and only two drives over midfield all night.
"The defense was awesome. That's a tough offense to defend and we only had a coupe of days to work on it," said Fenwick head coach Dave Woods. "We really concentrated on taking away the inside run and the front four did a great job."
Senior captain Chrys Wilson paced Fenwick's offense, throwing for 264 yards while completing 14-of-20 passes. He hooked up with Stefano Fabiano (7 catches, 138 yards) frequently on both short passes that Fabiano turned into big gains, and downfield throws. Angel Martinez gained 56 yards on two catches and set the tone by taking the first play from scrimmage 45 yards up the left sideline.
Running back Tucker Destino (67 yards on nine rushes) scored three times and bowled into the end zone of the first two drives to give Fenwick a comfortable 13-0 lead. It was 19-0 by halftime thanks to a Wilson keeper.
Realistically, the score could've been worse if not for three Bishop Fenwick miscues: consecutive long TD's in the second were called back due to penalties (one an illegal formation; the other a hold) and the Crusaders ended the half at the Stang 11-yard line after a false start penalty on a clock-stopping spike ran out the clock.
"There's some stuff we have to clean up offensively. We have to cut out the penalties," said Woods. "We didn't execute great on offense but the talent still showed itself; we felt good about our matchups on the outside and in the secondary. Stefano, Angel and Jake (Connolly) are talented kids that are tough to match up with."
Connolly caught four balls for 53 yards. Wilson was phenomenal, throwing for 202 yards in the first half alone and completing 8 of his first 10 passes. He hooked up with Fabiano for two 20-plus yard gains in the third quarter to set up Destino's third score.
For a guy that misses two weeks of practice and only had one offensive day of practice this week, Wilson didn't show much rust.
"He's a gamer," Woods said. "Chrys had been playing his whole life and everybody has 100 percent confidence in him."
Stang's longest drive came when they broke a 33 yard run up the sideline aided by recovering their own fumble. Andrew Wilson had a big fourth down stop to preserve the shut out while the offensive line got good showings from sophomores Liam Andrews and William Gibbs and senior Jimmy Espinal.
"I thought Tucker had a great game running the ball and the offensive line is getting better every week," said Woods. "Stang's defense blitzes a lot inside and they picked it up ... getting the ball outside and throwing the quick, three-step drop stuff helps take that blitz away."
Bishop Fenwick 33, Bishop Stang 0
at Donaldson Field, Peabody
Bishop Stang (2-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Bishop Fenwick (2-0) 13 6 8 6 — 33
BF-Tucker Destino 7 run (Aidan Dwyer kick)
BF-Destino 2 run (kick failed)
BF-Chrys Wilson 3 run (pass failed)
BF-Destino 3 run (Jake Connolly pass from Wilson)
BF-Angel Martinez 5 run (kick blocked)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Bishop Stang — Dylan Aguiar 18-30, Greg Morales 3-32, Nick Hyland 1-13, Jacob Figueiredo 4-2, Francisco Hernandez Mannon 4-0; Bishop Fenwick — Tucker Destino 9-67, Angel Martinez 3-15, Chrys Wilson 4-7, Steven Bua 1-6.
PASSING: Bishop Stang — Aguiar 0-4-0-0-0; Bishop Fenwick — Wilson 14-20-264-0-0.
RECEIVING: Bishop Stang — None; Bishop Fenwick — Stefano Fabiano 7-138, Martinez 2-56, Jake Connolly 4-53, Colby Browne 1-13.