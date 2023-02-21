The Newburyport girls hockey program is just three years old ... and now it has its first ever Northeastern Hockey League Most Valuable Player.
Senior goalie Teagan Wilson was voted MVP by the league's coaches this past weekend. A stalwart between the pipes, she's backstopped her Clippers (8-9-2) to the state tournament for a second straight season.
Peabody's Michelle Roach was voted Coach of the Year after earning her 100th career victory during the season and leading the Tanners (16-3) to a second place finish.
Unbeaten NEHL champion Winthrop had its 100-point scorer Emma Holmes named first-team All-Conference along with fellow high-scoring forward Julia Holmes. Joining them on the All-Conference team up front is Masconomet's lone senior, Bitsy King, who has a career-best 15 goals and 20 points.
On defense, the first-team All-Conference nods went to Marblehead senior ace Hannah Tsouvalas, Peabody's two-way standout Penny Spack and Medford's Juliana Steriti. In goal, Peabody's Alyse Mutti, who set a new team record with nine shutouts, earned the All-Conference nod.
The NEHL's all-stars, listed by school, were:
Beverly: Bradie Arnold, So., F; Halle Greenleaf, Jr, Shea Nemeskal, Sr., F.
Gloucester: Ella Costa, Jr.; Brooke McNiff, Jr.
Marblehead: Ava Vautour, Jr., F.
Masconomet: Allie Lacava, So., D; Maddie Kenney, So., F.
Medford: Avery White, 8th.
Newburyport: Maggie Fitzgerald, So.; Kiara Farrar, Sr.; Jenna Oliver, So.
Peabody: Ava Buckley, So., F; Hannah Gromko, Sr., F; Catie Kampersal, Jr., F.
Shawsheen: Paige Fuller, Jr.; Becca Sobol, 8th.
Winthrop: Abby Holmes, Sr.; Talia Martucci, So.; Mia Norris, Sr.; Adrianna Rizzo, Jr.