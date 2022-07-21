LYNN — Peabody West Little League’s perfect summer is over — but its season continues.
The Williamsport all-stars from the Tanner City took their first loss Thursday night under the lights at Wyoma’s Reinfuss field with a 7-5 setback against Reading in Section 4 pool play. Unbeaten Reading (2-0) advances to Saturday’s championship game, where it’ll face the winner of Friday’s final pool play game between Peabody West (1-1 in Section 4 play, 6-1 overall) and Gloucester (1-1, 7-3 overall) slated for 7:30 p.m.
“It’s still in our hands,” said Peabody West manager Steve Lomasney. “I know this team and I know they’re going to fight back. Even tonight, they kept on coming back ... it was a little too short, too late, but I know they’re going to keep that momentum carrying into (Friday).”
Reading had a 7-4 lead going into the final frame and got two quick outs. Peabody West didn’t go down quietly, getting walks from Ricky Williams and Andrew Wenzel sandwiched around a Landon Luhnes base hit to load the bags and bring the tying run to the plate.
Tyler McMahon hit a 2-run double to center to make it 7-5, but Reading managed to end the rally there.
Peabody West stranded two in the sixth and 10 total in the game with eight of those being in scoring position.
“We had a couple of opportunities with runners on third that may have been blown, but that’s baseball. You can’t get those runs in all the time,” said Lomasney. “Sometimes the other team makes good pitches. Reading threw some good breaking balls for strikes that got our guys swinging out in front.”
On the other hand, Reading seemed to take advantage of each of its 11 hits. More than half of them came in the fourth inning, when Dylan St. Hilaire led off with a solo homer to break a 3-3 tie. That ignited Reading, which batted around and scored four to break the game open with key hits by Jack Schuler, Jack Barry and Steven Pizzotti.
Even Reading’s outs were loud — Brayden Beals made an incredible running catch off the fence and Ricky Williams robbed another in the corner outfield. Wenzel (3 1/3 innings, 3 K’s) and Ben Ouellette (2 2/3, 2 Ks) both threw strikes and pitched well, but Reading put good swings on touch pitches and found holes in the West defense.
“Everything they hit found a way to hit the grass or the dirt,” Lomasney said. “You have to tip your cap to the other team when they go out and beat you. That’s what happened. It was their night tonight.”
Peabody West led 1-0 when McMahon walked and scored on an error from a hard-hit ball by Ryan Skerry. Reading responded with two runs in the second inning thanks to an infield single, a Dom Fratto double and a Cormac Fitzgerald triple.
Reading first baseman Andrew Wright made an amazing line drive catch to end Peabody West’s threat in the third and then led off with an in-the-park homer, sliding under the tag at the plate to make it 3-1.
West rallied to get even with Giovannni Cappo starting it off with a walk. He scored on a Ty Lomasney single and Wenzel drove home the tying run with a double, but Peabody stranded the go-ahead run on third.
St. Hilaire led off the next half-inning with his blast and Peabody couldn’t recover.
Now the defending Section 4 and state champs out of District 16 turn their attention to Gloucester. The D15 champs last won Section 4 in 2017, and it should be a good battle between future Northeastern Conference foes.