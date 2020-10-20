Winch, Goeben leading young Generals squad on links

SOUTH HAMILTON — For those who've never been introduced to the historic layout at Myopia Hunt Club, perhaps the best way to describe it would be dauntingly challenging. Due its quick greens, deep sand traps and lengthy fescue, it's challenging even for the most experienced golfers — so you can imagine what problems it might present to high school linksmen.
Each fall, the Hamilton-Wenham golf team is blessed with the opportunity to call Myopia its home track. And while it can certainly make for a frustrating round of golf at times, the Generals become better players because of it. Tuesday afternoon against Cape Ann League rival Ipswich, that reality shined through.
Despite an overall inexperienced and youthful lineup, the Generals managed to score 87 quota points on the difficult course, topping the Tigers by 15 points and grabbing their third win of the season along the way.
"After losing four in a row, it was nice to get a win back," said H-W head coach Bill Corley. "Myopia is always tough and today it was really tough, so I thought the kids did pretty well even to get 87. The pin placements were just very difficult, which led to the lower team scores."
Corley says he witnessed numerous putts roll off the lightning-fast greens and make for some head scratching holes for his and Ipswich's golfers. But overall it was another good day on the links, something that's been a common theme in the pandemic stricken fall season.
"Just the fact that we're playing and the kids have something to do and something to look forward to every day has been great," said Corley.
Generals senior captain Andrew Winch, a four-year player, scored 20 points while teammate Peter Gourdeau was next with 17. Fellow senior captain Peter Goeben scored 15 points and Aidan Noonan had 14.
Hamilton-Wenham is a young squad; six out of their 18 total players are freshmen and Corley is constantly rotating guys in and out of the lineup. He started three ninth graders Tuesday and will likely get some different kids in the mix in their next match Thursday against Amesbury.
As such, a lot of leadership has had to come from the two captains, Winch and Goeben. Corley said he couldn't be happier with how they've guided their younger teammates.
"Andrew and Peter have been on the team for four years and how they go is how we go; that's basically the bottom line," said Corley. "They're great with all the freshmen, giving them advice and telling them to let the club do the work and not overswing."
Winch registered a season-high 29 points earlier this fall and has been in the 20s multiple times, while Goeben has a season-best of 24 points and has scored in the low 20s multiple times as well.
It hasn't been your typical high school golf campaign, but the Generals are certainly making the most of it and have been able to grab some nice wins along the way.