PEABODY — Coming into the first game of the Division 2 girls hockey tournament it looked like this would be a good draw for No. 11 seed Bishop Fenwick with a 12-5-3 record against a Winchester team ranked No. 22 with only six wins. But records can be deceiving, and what's on paper doesn't count. The fact the Sachems play in the tough Middlesex League, going up against some Division 1 teams, was definitely a factor.
After a scoreless first period, the visitors put three goals up on the board early in the second and added two more insurance tallies to stun the Crusaders, 5-2 on their home ice at McVann-O'Keefe Rink.
"We capitalized on our chances and that was the difference," said Winchester coach Craig Seabury after his team picked up its seventh win of the season and first in nearly a month to advance to face Ursuline. "Bishop Fenwick is a good team, and they came at us hard, but fortunately we were able to take advantage of our opportunities -- more than we did all year.
"After the first period we got it together, especially on transition and did a good job in the neutral zone. We played better as the game went on, and getting that lead in the second period really helped."
Fenwick had the edge in the opening period, but couldn't find the back of the net. Senior goalie Cailyn Wesley made the save of the game for the Crusaders on junior captain Niki Micciche, who was all alone in front of the net with two minutes remaining. Wesley came out and blocked the shot with her body.
It was a different story in the early going of the middle period with four goals in less than a three minute span.
Winchester (7-10-2) scored twice in 45 seconds. They got on the board after Isssy Brissette and Alexandria Dente set up Mary Lou Coakley in front of the net. The Sachems kept the pressure on in the Fenwick end, and Coakley found Micciche open in the slot to give her team a 2-0 lead.
Fenwick answered 19 seconds later when freshman Abbey Millman got past the Winchester defender, who was going to be called for a penalty, but she got a shot off. The puck was loose in the corner of the net, and Millman alertly banged it home for her first of two goals.
The Crusaders had power play opportunities in the first period and another in the second, but the Sachems did a good job killing them off, and heading into the final 15 minutes BF trailed by two goals.
"Their record was deceiving," said Fenwick first year coach John Kasle. "We fought the whole way and worked hard. I'm very proud of all the girls. We switched things around in the third period going into attack mode. Maybe we should have do it earlier.
"We knew Winchester was fast, and they kept throwing three lines at us all night. We scouted them and talked to coaches that had played them. The big difference in this game was they got the puck to the net more than we did, especially in that second period. They went into a trap in the last, protecting the lead and making it hard for us to get to the net. That's a very disciplined team. Tonight they were the better team."
Sachems senior captain Whitney Krayer scored to make it 3-1 going into the last period. Micciche got past the defense to go in alone on Wesley and scored her second of the game with a nice fake before lifting a shot into the top corner. Great passing resulted in another tally by Krayer to give the visitors a 5-1 lead before Millman picked up her second goal after getting a perfect pass from Essex Tech's Gabby Davern.
Fenwick peppered Winchester goalie Amy Scali with nine shots in the last period, but couldn't come any closer. The Crusaders are graduating Wesley, backup goalie Daphne Jalbert (ET) and forward Grace Reardon.
"We're going to miss all three seniors. Wesley is one of the best goalies in the area, and it's going to be very hard to replace her. Daphne took over last year when Cailyn was hurt, and did a nice job. Grace is another one, full of spirit and always smiling. Tourney experience is good, and for a program only in existence for eight years these kids have been three times. Hopefully, we'll learn from it and build on this experience."
Winchester 5, Bishop Fenwick 2
Division 2 tournament
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
First period: No scoring
Second period: W, Mary Lou Coakley (Alexandria Dente, Issy Brissette), 1:49; W, Niki Micciche (Coakley), 2:34; BF, Abbey Millman (Allison Countie), 4:25; W, Whitney Krayer (un), 4:44
Third period: W, Micciche (un); W, Krayer (Micciche, Annie Ettenhofer), 5:24; BF, Millman (Gabby Davern), 9:16
Saves: W, Amy Scali 21; BF, Cailyn Wesley 12
Records: W, 7-10-2; BF, 12-6-3
