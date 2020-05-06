Softball is unique among all sports for the variety of skills that can help win a game.
There's pure power, many more strikeouts, dominant pitching performances and home runs than in any other game. There's speed and skill such as slap hitting, base stealing and manufacturing runs. Of course, there's also exciting defensive plays and strategy.
In one way or another, all these skills are represented on our Salem News All-Decade high school softball team for the 2010s, including players from the coverage area whose career spanned 2010-19.
STARTING LINEUP
Catcher
Caitlin McBride, Danvers: Furious slugger was the two-time Salem News MVP and hit at a .633 clip in her four varsity seasons. Provided 118 RBI along with 49 doubles, five triples and six homers in an unparalleled career. Was later All-Northeast 10 at Merrimack College.
Starting Pitcher
Tianna Dawe, Peabody: The decade's other repeat Salem News MVP was also the strikeout queen with an otherworldly 612 punchouts in a career that earned four Salem News all-star nods. Threw a total of 524 innings and won more than 50 games while also smashing 15-plus homers at the plate. Northeastern Conference MVP and '19 grad now plays at Emmanuel.
Infield
Hannah Leahy, Swampscott: Two-time Northeastern Conference MVP was Salem News MVP in 2017 after driving in 41 runs, hitting .567 and leading the Big Blue to the Division 2 North final. Also struck out 174 batters that year and currently pitches at University of Rochester.
Desiree Martin, Salem: Four-time Salem News all-star had 90 career stolen bases and batted over .500 in each of her final two seasons. The 2015 grad excelled defensively at shortstop and was adept at finding ways to create runs after getting on base.
Mercedez Pelletier, Marblehead: Outstanding hitter graduated in 2019 with 82 career hits, a .455 average and six homers. Drove in 20 runs as a senior and had incredible defensive range. Now plays at Fisher.
Katherine Noftall, Ipswich: Special postseason performer was four-time Salem News all-star with 120 career RBI for the Tigers. Hit over .500 in two seasons with career average of .495. Totaled 15 homers including two tournament grand slams and now plays at Bentley.
Outfield
Marlee Hamor, Beverly: Spectacular defensive player also did plenty of damage at the plate, hitting over .500 three straight years and nearly mashing .600 as a junior at .597. Four-year starter and 2018 graduate had over 75 RBI, struck out only twice her entire junior year and now plays at Babson.
Jess Raymond, Peabody: Three-time Salem News all-star had error-free senior campaign in 2013 with .417 career batting average. Had over 70 career hits and went on to captain the softball squad at Salem State.
Ali Vienneau, Essex Tech: Another outstanding, speedy defender graduated with 58 career stolen bases. Hit over .500 in 2016, 2017 and 2018 while helping Hawks to state tournament success. Four-time all-star had career .519 average.
DP/DH
Kendall Meehan, Danvers: Could play any position effectively as pitcher, defensive specialist and relentless hitter. In the circle, won a decade-best 57 games and was Salem News MVP in 2013. Hit .524 in 2014, .520 in 2013, drove in more than 50 total runs and set several hitting records in an All-CCC career at Nichols College.
RESERVES
Infield
Montana Joyce, Marblehead: Arguably the best defensive shortstop of the decade had a .953 career fielding percentage and 41 assists her senior year. Three-time NEC and Salem News all-star graduated in 2017, had tremendous baserunning speed and played softball at Bentley.
Hannah Llewellyn, Danvers: Top-tier corner infielder handled 42 chances as a senior in 2016. Wound up with a .950 career fielding percentage alongside a .396 batting average and more than 40 RBI. Had stellar career at Endicott College.
Katie Watts, Swampscott: Three-time Salem News all-star was a two-year captain for the Big Blue who batted over .500 on three occasions, including a .593 clip with 20 RBI as a senior in 2019. Now plays for Endicott.
Jen Crovo, Bishop Fenwick: Honored as a Catholic Central League all-star three times and hit .441 as a senior in 2014 while being very effective on the basepaths, with more than 60 career runs scored. Had strong career at Salem State.
Catchers
Olivia Brothers, Peabody: 2013 Northeastern Conference MVP homered five times with a rare 30-hit, 30-RBI campaign. Hit .475 for her career along with over 70 career RBI and enjoyed successful career at Salem State.
Sam DiBella, Danvers: Decade's biggest home run threat blasted 16 roundtrippers and was NEC MVP in 2011. Future star at Endicott had .449 career average and 62 RBI in three seasons.
Liz Glavin, Ipswich: Always a threat to knock one over the fence with 19 career dingers, plus a .453 career average that included 124 hits. Batted .584 as a senior in 2011 and went on to All-CCC honors at Wentworth.
Kristina Rossignoll, Peabody: Clutch run producer totaled 78 RBI over three seasons from 2017-19 while also hitting .425. Excellent defensive backstop plays Division 1 softball at Quinnipiac.
Pitching staff
Sarah Chasse, Salem: 2010 Salem News MVP rewrote the Salem record book, graduating with 51 wins and 574 career strikeouts. Had a career best 201 Ks a senior, including a 21-K perfect game, while also batting .431. Enjoyed strong career at Suffolk University.
Taylor Ahearn, Bishop Fenwick: MVP for Salem News and Catholic Central League in 2011 went incredible 17-5 with 194 strikeouts. Salem native later pitched for Curry College and nearly tripled her career win total at Fenwick in that amazing 2011 showing.
Rachel Shamon, Masconomet: Cape Ann League Kinney MVP in 2012 helped Masco to only its fourth all-time league softball crown by going 14-3 in the circle; had 21 wins and 135 K's over last two seasons.
Charlotte Plakans, Marblehead: Co-MVP of the Northeastern Conference in 2018 graduated with over 450 career strikeouts in addition to 47 career wins. Three-year Salem News all-star was complete player with .417 batting average, 79 career hits and 9 homers. Now plays at Bentley.
Kaylyn Countie, Essex Tech: Earned Commonwealth Athletic Conference and Salem News MVP honors in 2016 by wining 14 games and striking out 180 batters. Marblehead native also hit .421 that year with 21 RBI and racked up more than 300 career strikeouts.
Alexcea Glynos, Danvers: Three-year NEC All-Conference pick for the Falcons totaled 363 strikeouts and showed off excellent control throughout career with precious few walks. Now pitches for Southern New Hampshire University.
Rona Scott, Beverly: One of the best at fielding her position came up with over 100 career putouts in addition to power that produced over 250 career Ks. Also a great hitter, driving in 30 runs in 2019 and batting .535 in 2017. Now plays at Southern Maine.
Coaching staff
Manager: Tara Petrocelli, Danvers. Managing in six of the 10 years in the decade, Petrocelli still had by far the most average wins per season while being among the overall leaders with 103 and a .786 winning percentage.
Coaches: Butch Melanaphy, Peabody; Johnny Gold, Marblehead; Gary Moran, Swamspcott; Paul Lyman, Bishop Fenwick; Megan Sudak, Beverly; Colleen Newbury, Danvers/St. Mary's Lynn.
