Tryouts and practices for winter high school sports began around the state of Massachusetts Monday, though several North Shore communities decided to delay rolling out the basketballs and hockey pucks.
Danvers' school committee voted Monday night to delay the start of all sports tryouts and practices to Wednesday, January 6. The moves comes amid concerns that the Christmas holidays and school break will lead to more social gatherings and potential spikes in coronavirus numbers.
In Salem, tryouts and practices have been delayed until the beginning of January on the recommendation of the city's Board of Health. Salem hasn't set exact start dates for winter sports and the school plans to do so before students return from the winter break on Jan. 4.
In Peabody, the boys and girls basketball teams won't be trying out until December 28. The Tanners' boys hockey, girls hockey co-op and gymnastics teams began this week as scheduled.
Under Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association rules, teams must practice for 14 days before competing in games. That means teams that don't practice until January won't be able to begin their games as planned on January 9, so the Northeastern Conference will have to juggle its schedules to get in all the planned games. It's a shrinking window as the winter season ends Feb. 21 to accommodate the "Fall 2" period for football, cheering and indoor track.
The Cape Ann League finalized its schedules for the upcoming winter seasons Monday with tryouts and practices beginning on time at local members Hamilton-Wenham and Ipswich.
The Generals will begin their slate of five virtual swim meets on January 5 with the boys basketball team also starting on Jan. 5 at home with a ten game schedule. The girls basketball squad also starts on that Tuesday and the first H-W gymnastics meet will take place on Tuesday, January 12. H-W's boys hockey squad is scheduled to start on Jan. 6 at Talbot Rink against Rockport.
Ipswich's boys and girls basketball teams also start their 10-game schedules on Tuesday the 5th, as does the majority of the league.