WINTHROP — On a gorgeous Saturday afternoon at Miller Field, the team that finished its drives was going to be the team that finished this Fall 2 season with a win.
The host Vikings were the better decorators in this one, putting the finishing touches on both their touchdowns to shade Masconomet 16-14. The Northeastern Conference South co-champions went for two points on both their scores and were successful both times to finish the year 5-1.
The Chieftains (2-4) had a golden opportunity to win the game with 2:27 left in the fourth quarter. Winthrop opted to go for it on fourth down at its own 36-yard line and Masconomet got the stop trailing by two. The short field didn't yield any points, however.
Four plays later Chieftain QB Matt Richardson's deep dart to Corin Canada-Hunt was knocked away by Winthrop's Ryan Hovermale, turning the ball over and sealing the victory for the Vikings.
"The kids played their hearts out," said Masco head coach Gavin Monagle. "It's really tough to lose a game at the end like that, but it is what is it."
Twice earlier in the game, Masco drove deep into Winthrop territory and came away with no points. The most recent was a somewhat epic 19-play march that ate up 10:59 between the third and fourth quarters on which the Chieftains converted two fourth downs and three third downs. Richardson, who bowled over a tackler with such force the Vike's helmet popped off on one fourth down keeper, appeared to hit Nick Cantalupo at the 1-yard line but the pass was ruled incomplete.
Failing to score points when they reached the Winthrop 12-yard line in the second quarter also hurt. It all added up to a tough loss in a game in which Masco never punted, didn't turn the ball over and held a 283-213 edge in total yardage.
"It came down to those conversions," said Monagle. "It's tough to lose a game when you don't punt. We just weren't able to finish off those drives."
Both teams kept the ball on the ground and chewed up large chunks of time with their drives, effectively shortening the game. Trailing 14-8 at the break, Winthrop opened the third by going 67 yards on 14 plays capped by Bobby Hubert's 7-yard scamper. Though Winthrop lined up to kick the extra point, Masco was lured offside and with a shorter distance to cover Viking head coach Jon Cadigan sent the offense back out.
Hubert, who had a game-high 84 yards on the ground, rushed in what turned out to be the winning points.
Richardson threw for 98 yards and got the Chieftains on the board with a 41-yard TD pass to Canada-Hunt on the opening series. Winthrop answered with Chris Ferrara's 8-yard score and took the lead when QB Duke Doherty found Cam Conway on the 2-point conversion (8-7).
Just before halftime, Richardson got his team the lead back by sneaking in behind a great block from center Danny Gangi. Toal Lodewick made both his extra points but the Viking D held the visitors off the board in the second half of the first meeting between these new rivals since 2006.
Nick Ciampa had great success on the ground for Masco, chewing up 74 yards on 13 carries from the full back spot in a double wing set. Mat Nadworny ran for 48, Richardson scramble for 30 and Owen Barrett had a pair of great catches for 51 yards.
Defensively, Canada-Hunt had three tackles-for-loss and Teddy Fellows had one. Seniors James Berry and Trent Bunker also played very well on both sides of the line. Though the Chieftains dropped their final two games, their baptism in the NEC featured one of the league's tougher schedules and laudable efforts from their seniors in this unusual campaign.
"It's a super group of kids, especially the seniors," Monagle said. "I wish we could've ended it with a win for them. They're all good, hard-working kids."
Winthrop 16, Masconomet 14
at Miller Field, Winthrop
Masconomet (2-4) 7 7 0 0 -- 14
Winthrop (5-1) 0 8 8 0 -- 16
M - Corin Canada-Hunt 41 pass from Matt Richardson (Toal Lodewick kick)
W - Chris Ferrara 8 run (Cam Conway pass from Duke Doherty)
M - Richardson 1 run (Lodewick kick)
W - Bobby Hubert 7 run (Hubert rush)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Masconomet — Nick Ciampa 13-74, Mat Nadworny 9-48, Matt Richardson 6-30, Nick Cantalupo 8-21, Rich Guarino 3-12, Sam Nadworny 1-0; Winthrop — Bobby Hubert 17-84, Chris Ferrara 8-45, Tyler Rockefeller 1-21, Bryan Conceicao 2-19, Ryan Hovermale 4-6, Duke Doherty 3-(-7).
PASSING: Masconomet — Richardson 5-11-98-1-0, S. Nadworny 0-1-0-0-0; Winthrop — Doherty 5-6-45-0-0.
RECEIVING: Masconomet — Owen Barrett 3-51, Corin Canada-Hunt 1-41, Ciampa 1-6; Winthrop — Mikey Chaves 3-26, Cam Conway 1-14, Conceicao 1-5.